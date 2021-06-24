Over 2.6 million watch race on TV

In addition to the 38-40,000 fans on the premises to watch last weekend’s NASCAR action at Nashville Superspeedway, millions more watched on NBCSN — and the numbers are now out.

NBC Sports’ season debut of its NASCAR coverage averaged 2.619 million viewers, up 22% from the last year’s average viewership on NBSSN, which was 2.152 million. The network ranked as the No. 1 cable network across all key demographics during its 3-6:40 p.m. window.

They were watching Saturday’s Xfinity race also as 1.069 saw Kyle Busch pick up his 100th career series win, up 30 and 26% over the network’s average in 2020 and ’19, respectively. This marked NBCSN’s most-watched Xfinity race since 1.211 watched the race from Homestead in 2019.

“They were very pleased, as were we,” Nashville Superspeedway president Erik Moses said Wednesday. “I talked to NBC (Tuesday) and this morning about those numbers. Very, very pleased.”