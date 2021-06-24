Cancel
Rolex Awards for Enterprise announces five winners

By Hannah Silver
Wallpaper*
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRolex has announced that Felix Brooks-church, Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, Rinzin Phunjok Lama, Gina Moseley and Luiz Rocha are this year’s winners of the Rolex Awards for Enterprise. The awards recognise the projects that have the potential to transform the future, as part of the Rolex Perpetual Planet initiative, which supports...

www.wallpaper.com
Person
Sam Myers
#Nepal#Malnutrition#Trans Himalayan
Rochester, NYmonroecopost.com

American Institute of Architects Rochester announces award winners

The Rochester chapter of the American Institute of Architects recently held its 2021 Design Awards Gala virtually from their headquarters in Warner Castle. PLAN Architectural Studio, P.C.’s casa saudade was awarded a Design Award. The project transformed an equipment shed from the former Mendon Pony Club into a residence. The...
ElectronicsStamford Advocate

URC Announces Search for 7th Annual Unsurpassed Dealer Award Winners

Celebrating best-in-class residential and commercial installations featuring URC’s automation products. URC, a global leader in smart automation and control systems for residential and commercial applications, is launching its 2021 Unsurpassed Dealer Awards program with a request for entries. This annual competition recognizes best-in-class system design and installation of URC control...
Musicbmi.com

BMI and the BMI Foundation Announce 69th Annual Student Composer Award Winners

BMI, in collaboration with the BMI Foundation (BMIF), is proud to announce six young classical composers, ages 18 to 27, as winners of the 69th Annual BMI Student Composer Awards. Each year these awards recognize superior musical compositional ability with educational scholarships totaling $20,000. This year’s group of talented composers are being showcased across BMI’s and BMIF’s digital platforms in honor of their outstanding accomplishments. To learn more about the winners, listen to their compositions, watch an exclusive performance from 2019’s BMI Student Composer winner Liam Kaplan, read fun facts about the history of the Awards and more, click here.
IndustryStamford Advocate

Energy Solutions Leader FASTECH Announces New Website Launch and Rebrand

BUENA PARK, Calif. (PRWEB) June 28, 2021. FASTECH, a leader in the energy solutions space, announced their new website launch and rebrand today. FASTECH’s updated brand image affirms them as a future-focused leader in conventional and alternative fueling solutions. FASTECH specializes in end-to-end design, construction, maintenance, and testing of conventional...
Energy IndustryPosted by
IBTimes

Samsung Lagging On Renewables Pledge: Greenpeace

Smartphone and chip giant Samsung Electronics' fulfillment of a headline-grabbing pledge to switch to renewable energy in the US, China and Europe accounts for less than 20 percent of its global electricity use, environmentalists Greenpeace said Tuesday. The firm needs to broaden and deepen its commitment if it is going...
Businessdnyuz.com

It’s time for international development in Africa to be decolonized

In recent years, there have been growing calls for more diversity in international funding destined for Africa. There has also been debate over how the continent can encourage more local African asset owners to invest in impactful, sustainable, and profitable sectors of the productive economy, like its burgeoning tech ecosystem.
Businessindianapolispost.com

Virtusa introduces 2021 Trend Almanac

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 28 (ANI/News Voir): Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions that help clients change and disrupt markets through innovation engineering, today announced the findings of its fourth annual Trend Almanac. The Almanac, which is available now, features the technologies and developments that will dominate the business and consumer landscape through 2021.
Small BusinessWorld Economic Forum

What Europe's SMEs need to do for a cyber-secure future

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) constitute 99% of businesses in the EU and face diverse cybersecurity challenges including low management awareness and commitment;. In a time of heightened threats and remote work, a low-security budget and lack of cyber skills can seriously impact SMEs' competitiveness;. By strengthening resilience across the...
Worldtechnonu.com

Spain wants to lead innovative 6G projects

Among the different types of mobile networks we find 5G as the most advanced technology of the moment, but it is still in its initial phase of which there is a long way to go. However, despite the fact that there is much deployment to be done and many projects to apply the benefits of this technology, the truth is that the next generation is already being considered. 6G, a technology that will come to replace 5G, is scheduled for around 2030. The initial work has already begun and today we know that the Government of Spain is seeking identify innovative and solvent projects in the deployment of 5G and 6G technologies.
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Scr Catalysts Market 2021 Comprehensive Research Methodology, Regional Study And Business Operation Data Analysis By 2031

Global Latest Report SCR Catalysts Market: with growing significant CAGR during Forecast 2021-2031(Based on COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) Global SCR Catalysts Market Report offers an entire study of the Impact of COVID-19 on SCR Catalysts Market, Industry Outlook, Opportunities in Market, and Expansion By 2031 and also taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of this also as a future scenario of the worldwide SCR Catalysts industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and SWOT analysis are deployed by the researchers. They need also to provide accurate data on SCR Catalysts production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the general existing and future market situation.
Politicscumnockchronicle.com

Potential benefits of Northern Ireland Protocol emphasised to Stormont MLAs

The potential benefits of the Northern Ireland Protocol have been emphasised to Stormont MLAs. European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic stressed that the dual access to sell unfettered within the UK and EU markets, which is offered under the protocol, made Northern Ireland a “unique place to invest”. Unionists in...
Industryglobalrealnews.com

OCP / IFC: 100 million to strengthen the African agricultural value chain

The OCP Group, the world’s leading phosphate producer and market leader in phosphate fertilizers, and the International Monetary Fund (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, have signed a $ 100 million financial agreement to strengthen the African agricultural value chain. Creating sustainable diets. The joint statement from the...
Healththebftonline.com

World Bank, AU agree to deploy vaccines for 400m Africans

The President of the World Bank, Mr. David Malpass, and his senior management team comprising Dr. Axel van Trotsenburg and Dr. Makhtar Diop met with the African Union’s COVID-19 Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT) to discuss modalities for a partnership that will accelerate vaccine deployment to Africa. In a historic...
Businesslexblog.com

Supporting the African aviation market to recovery

As with the rest of the world, the Covid-19 pandemic has not been kind to African aviation industry stakeholders. To paint a broad picture of market performance, the African Airlines Association’s (AFRAA) recent report noted a 50% drop in capacity since April 2019 with the continent facing greater declines in 2020 in passenger numbers, seats offered and aviation-related jobs than the worldwide average[1]. The continent also faces the twin challenges of limited financing options and difficulties with current policies. However, despite these challenges, there are positive aspects to the market’s recovery and opportunities for sustainable growth. There are several initiatives available to market participants and governments to counter the difficulties in the current operating environment, if these are adopted. Opportunities also abound in this unsaturated market for regional growth and in air cargo.
U.S. Politics19fortyfive.com

Welcome to Hell: Why a U.S.-China War Would Change Human History

Two superpowers eye each other uneasily across the Pacific—one well established after decades of Cold War conflict, the other a rising power eager to reclaim regional hegemony. Fortunately, despite profoundly different political systems, China and the United States are not as intrinsically hostile to each other as were the West and the Soviet Union—in fact, they have a high degree of economic interdependence.