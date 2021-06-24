Rolex Awards for Enterprise announces five winners

Among the different types of mobile networks we find 5G as the most advanced technology of the moment, but it is still in its initial phase of which there is a long way to go. However, despite the fact that there is much deployment to be done and many projects to apply the benefits of this technology, the truth is that the next generation is already being considered. 6G, a technology that will come to replace 5G, is scheduled for around 2030. The initial work has already begun and today we know that the Government of Spain is seeking identify innovative and solvent projects in the deployment of 5G and 6G technologies.