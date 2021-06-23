Cancel
Essex County, NY

Forest rangers assist hikers in wilderness rescues

Adirondack Explorer
Adirondack Explorer
 7 days ago

The following are recent forest ranger highlights provided by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Town of Inlet

Hamilton County

Rope Rescue Training:

From June 16 to 18, Region 6 Forest Rangers assembled at Black Bear Mountain to perform the annual Operations Level Rope Rescue training. The training focuses on patient packaging for a moderate angle rescue, release hitches, component-based lowers and raises, and “hot change overs.” A litter wheel is also incorporated into the scenarios.

Town of Fine

St. Lawrence County

Wilderness Search:

On June 16 at 8:22 p.m., DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from New York State Police requesting Forest Ranger assistance in locating a missing 85-year-old woman from Star Lake. A friend saw the woman enter the woods riding her four-wheeler to check the trails on her property off the Oswegatchie trail road. When the subject didn’t return, the friend called for help. Forest Rangers and search crews located the woman’s four-wheeler and quickly found the missing subject. At approximately 12:45 a.m., the woman was evacuated by ATV and transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation.

Town of Indian Lake

Hamilton County

Swiftwater Rescue Training:

On June 17, Region 5 Forest Rangers participated in swiftwater rescue training on the Indian River. Rangers learned about self-rescue swimming, wading with belay assist, go-rescue, and “throw bag” techniques.

Town of Schroon

Essex County

Wilderness Rescue:

On June 17 at 3:45 p.m., Essex County 911 transferred a call to DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch reporting an 83-year-old man had fallen and injured his arm on the trail to Spectacle Pond in the Pharaoh Lake Wilderness Area. The injured man was with a friend who reported the hiker had a laceration to his right arm and that while the bleeding was under control, it was causing lightheadedness. At 5:01 p.m., Forest Ranger Perryman helped the man out of the woods. The hiker declined further medical assistance.

Town of Hunter

Greene County

Wilderness Rescue:

 On June 18 at 12:30 p.m., Greene County 911 received a report of an injured 19-year-old hiker from Westfield, New Jersey, on Sugarloaf Mountain. The subject was hiking with two friends on the Devil’s Path from Prediger Road when an SOS beacon was activated and authorities were notified. GPS coordinates placed the hiker on the west side of Sugarloaf Mountain approximately half a mile from Mink Hollow Notch. Forest Ranger Nelson contacted the caller who reported that his friend had fallen on the rocky trail and then about 20 feet downhill off the trail. The subject temporarily lost consciousness and later reported arm and wrist pain. Forest Rangers and local emergency personnel responded to the hikers’ location. Assistant Forest Ranger Kilmer, patrolling in the immediate area, located the hiking group, provided first aid, and began assisting them out. The hikers met up with Forest Rangers and a paramedic at Mink Hollow Notch. At 2:35 p.m., the hiker was transported to a local hospital for additional medical care.

Town of Clifton

St. Lawrence County

Wildland Search:

On June 19 at 7:39 p.m., DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from two lost hikers in the Cranberry Lake Wild Forest. The hikers were advised to call 911 to determine their position. Initial attempts to gain the subjects’ coordinates were delayed and returned with questionable reliability. The hikers from Bath underestimated the trip to Hedgehog Pond, turned around, attempted to bushwhack as a shortcut, but instead became lost in Bear Swamp for several hours. Forest Ranger Shea directed the hikers using their compass and headlamps back to the trail via phone. Rangers Shea and Curcio met the hikers at the Bear Mountain trailhead. St. Lawrence County 911, St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, and Cranberry Lake Campground staff assisted with this incident. All units were clear of the scene by 10 p.m.

Be sure to properly prepare and plan before entering the backcountry. Visit DEC’s Hike Smart NY, Adirondack Backcountry Information and Catskill Backcountry Information webpages for more information.

Adirondack Explorer

Adirondack Explorer

179
Followers
278
Post
29K+
Views
The Adirondack Park of northern New York is an unusual blend of public forests and waterways, private lands and small towns. The push and pull between land conservation and economic development often leads to disagreements over public policy and how policies are carried out. The Adirondack Explorer, a nonprofit 501c3 independent magazine and news website, is the only publication that regularly covers the issues affecting all corners of this 6 million-acre park.

 https://www.adirondackexplorer.org
