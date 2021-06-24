Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Private Medical Practice faceoff in 2021 (Part 3)

Posted by 
Dr. Adam Tabriz
Dr. Adam Tabriz
 18 days ago

Can Independent Physicians survive the dominance of Hospital Health Systems in the Competitive sphere?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1moOAg_0adk0iRp00
Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

Some people are optimistic about the return of private practices. And those are probably the ones who either aren’t involved in medicine or line up with the other 50% who are still in training. Regardless, every independent physician practice must be equipped with modern tools and strategies to stay in business. It is important to remember that current healthcare policies do not deliberate between a small medical clinic and a large hospital. But physicians are a culture of complainers with little proactivity. Their Blackhat thinking attitude often works to their advantage, but the rest of the time not!

So, the quick answer to the question is not if they fail to change their practice attitude. One may think complaining is just venting off, giving them a chance to let out some frustration. Today’s millennials want more options and more straightforward; if they feel they can get that from the larger systems, they will be empowering the wrong sort of healthcare, thus “Corporate Medicine.”

So, it has much worse effects on everyone if we take the path of utter soul-draining. Healthcare is Suffering from Groupthink Syndrome. Personalized healthcare requires Personal Autonomy, something Population Health will at no time offer. That means that physicians often tend to reach unanimity given the Blackhat thinking attitude even if it is deprived of ultimate reasoning or appraisal of the impacts. Groupthink is typically based on a collective longing not to upset the equilibrium of the group. Such conservative nature of our medical communities has played against doctors’ interest and placed them in a bench-warming position.

Now is the perfect time for the revival of Private Medical Practices. Before we can see such a revolution, we must first acknowledge that modern healthcare is a swamp stuffed with political mud and legislative murk. To the irony, almost every penny spent on healthcare is merely converged on emptying vast amounts of healthcare dollars into corporate pockets.

With increasing legislative mandates that are the byproducts of a stalemate amid administrative shortcuts and consecutive failures, keeping up with the complex bureaucratic provisions is becoming harder by the day. Once again, independent clinics need qualified people and properly validated technology to work in tandem. Systems that realize this are some things for which independent doctors should be striving. When doctors have this management structure, they will no longer be in the menace of falling behind schedule.

“When it comes to independent physicians’ practice survival, it is not about a solution you offer, as it is about how your solution will collaborate with the others.”

The government red tape that is often implemented to address some of the healthcare hurdles doesn’t help the problem; instead, they create a monopoly, which follows the rules of paternalism by limiting an individual’s autonomy and option, intending to facilitate the interest of a few others. On the other hand, Health information technology is driving the physician practice route towards an unfamiliar sphere. Its contributors are merely dictating how physicians must practice and how much they should earn. In other words, the value of their work is not decided between them and the patient but merely determined by data analysts’ algorithms.

All in all, Simplicity is the keystone to a successful healthcare problem. And technology is supposed to do just that. Indeed, a modern medical practice needs a face Lift. But that facelift comes with specific rations. Personalized care, a transparent approach, and accountable policy are desired, or otherwise, every solution will fall short. The Legislators’ efforts in creating incomplete transparency from the birth of the product to the consumer will fail to flourish authentic value of medical service and facilitate genuine accountability. Hence, it will prohibit the delivery of quality products at an affordable cost to one group over the other.

Physicians and patients need to petition for transparency on all facets from the start to the end. It’s time to set the market free and increase competition so that quality products can be dispersed to patients empty of dominion and corporate cost control. The system must encourage physicians towards establishing personalized care. Likewise, medical communities must be vested in an environment where the quality of care is defined by that particular professional service, bereft of go-betweens, and unfair corporate corners.

The government must pledge to maintain a healthcare system devoid of exploitation. One hundred percent transparency is a must, lengthwise, employing full accountability at the step of the way. Only subsequently can private clinics enjoy the technology, solutions, and innovations.

Follow me for the next part of this series!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Dr. Adam Tabriz

Dr. Adam Tabriz

San Francisco, CA
238
Followers
133
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Adam Tabriz is a Physician, Writer, Entrepreneur, and public health policy, expert. He is an advocate for Personal liberty. The combination of his experience and expertise underlines his passion for advocating true “Personalized Healthcare” and “Healthcare without Borders.” His favorite slogan is: “Peace of mind would come to all people through the universal respect for the basic human rights of everyone”

 https://www.adamtabrizmd.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Service#Medical Practice#Healthcare System#Medical Clinic#Population Health#Hospital Health Systems#Pexels#Groupthink Syndrome#Blackhat#Private Medical Practices#Simplicity#Legislators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
Germantown, OHDayton Daily News

New medical office to bring together independent practices

A new medical office is expected to open later this year in Germantown. Construction has started on a new building for Providence Medical Group, which will be a new home that brings together Farmersville Medical Center, Germantown Family Medicine and the practice of Dr. Noel Watson. ExploreIndependent physicians say they’re...
Posted by
Dr. Adam Tabriz

Fluidity and shear Resistance in Medical Practice:

The metaphoric vindication of trends transforming the modern Healthcare. Fluidity is the physically unstable, hence deforming state of a substance under applied shear stress or an external force. On the Runny state, a matter may represent a liquid, gas, or plasma, each accounting for the forms with varying degrees of resistance to any cutoff force being applied to them.
Posted by
Dr. Adam Tabriz

The Need for Personalization of Medical practice model Is Inevitable

How good is the healthcare system? How well do physicians treat their patients?. For doctors and physicians down the centuries, since the times of the ancient Greeks, the Hippocratic Oath was a tremendous guiding force — stating that they have to adhere to specific ethical standards. And the tradition continues even today. Even though, as we shall see, it’s not that idealistic today as it was before.
HealtheWeek

Best Practices for Medical Imaging Cloud Tiering

Healthcare organizations today are storing petabytes of medical imaging data — lab slides, X-rays, MRIs, CT scans and more – a data storage number that is expanding with no end in sight. To make matters worse, due to regulations, healthcare providers typically must retain medical imaging files for several years;...
Healthbeckersasc.com

Best practices for sterilization of surgical instruments, medical devices

Reprocessing and sterilization guidelines follow evidence-based principles of classification, processing, inspection and storage of surgical and medical equipment. During a June webinar hosted by Becker's Hospital Review and sponsored by Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP), sterilization expert Nancy Fellows, RN, MSN, senior clinical education consultant for ASP, reviewed current methods for sterilization of surgical instruments and medical device reprocessing. She shared best practices and reviewed specific uses, advantages and disadvantages of several cleaning and sterilization technologies.
Health ServicesDOT med

Five tips for a successful private radiology practice

In light of dramatic changes to the U.S. healthcare landscape over the last two decades, an article published in the Journal of the American College of Radiology addresses key areas of concern for physician-owned radiology practices to focus on in order to remain independent and competitive. Historically, the primary model...
Posted by
Dr. Adam Tabriz

Your Vision and Mission Shapes Your Medical Practice

Individual Values: The fundamental necessity for successful Medical Practice. Ted Yoho, a U.S. house representative of the Republican Party, had an excellent insight into American values. He once stated how opportunity plays an essential role in the American dream, and the opportunity comes from the nation's founding principles. It's these principles, which the American Constitution granted, that make the U.S. a great nation. Everyone benefits equally because those ideas are neither Republican, Democratic, conservative, liberal, white, or black.
Posted by
Dr. Adam Tabriz

Will the Robotic Medicine Leave Physicians Behind?

Medical practice is an art. It has always been one and will always be art.As physicians, we collect clinical and non-clinical data from past and present about a patient and we try to assemble those data like pieces of LEGO to create a diagnosis that resembles a structure clear enough to characterize the disease affecting our client “The patient”.
Lyndonville, NYLockport Union-Sun

Dr. Libby joins Oak Orchard medical practice

LYNDONVILLE — Family physician Dr. Margaret Libby has moved her practice to Oak Orchard Health, 77 S. Main St., from Barker. All scheduled appointments with Libby will take place there. “I chose to move to Oak Orchard Health because it was a good fit for me and my patients. I...
Auburn, NYCitizen Online

Auburn medical practice recognized for excellence

Internal Medicine Associates of Auburn has been placed in the top tier of excellence among primary care groups in the upstate New York market in 2020. The 77 Nelson St. practice achieved a score of 4.7 on the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services five-star quality rating system, it announced in a news release.
Hickory, NCHickory Daily Record

Medical practice welcomes family nurse practitioner

HICKORY — Swisher Internal Medicine welcomed May Lee, RN, MSN, FNP-C to the team. Lee received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from Appalachian State and her MSN Family Nurse Practitioner degree from East Carolina University. She has been practicing primary care for nine years in the area. Lee’s knowledge...
EconomyLaw.com

Transitioning to Private Practice From an In-House or Government Position

Your article was successfully shared with the contacts you provided. What those of us who didn’t pay much attention to Latin class in grade school quickly learned upon entering law school is how indigenous Latin phraseology is to the legal profession. As it turns out, we couldn’t avoid learning some Latin after all we did not go to medical school. Tossing around a few choice Latin phrases—quantum meruit, amicus curiae, habeas corpus, and of course the unforgettable res ipsa loquitur—were likely enough to persuade our relatives by Thanksgiving break of our 1-L years that we were actually learning something. But one Latin phrase less often utilized in “legalese,” though no less important in the legal profession, is “experientia docet”—experience is the best teacher.
Healthphysicianspractice.com

10 Customer Service Habits for Your Medical Practice

Is your clinic overlooking the basic premises of customer service? We'll fix that!. If your patients feel they are taken care of, they have the ability and the willingness to sing your praises, refer patients, pay what they owe you, and help make sure their insurance company pays you. Here...
HealthDOT med

Researchers examine burden of electronic health record on primary care clinicians

Primary care clinicians face a heavy administrative burden, spending significantly more time using the electronic health record (EHR) than their counterparts in other specialties. With studies demonstrating high rates of burnout among primary care clinicians, researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital and collaborators set out to examine how different types of primary care clinicians interface with the EHR. They found that general internal medicine and family medicine clinicians spent an average of two hours actively using the EHR each day, while general pediatric clinicians actively used the system for about an hour and a half. These findings, across all primary care specialties, included about 30 minutes of EHR usage after working hours. Results are published as a research letter in JAMA Network Open.
Healthmakeuseof.com

Your Medical Records Are Confidential, but Are They Private?

Although healthcare varies across the world, we all recognize that our medical records are highly personal. These documents detail some of our most intimate and potentially upsetting moments. We trust our healthcare providers with this data. Partly because we don't have a choice and because we believe it helps us get the best treatment possible.
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

A Streamlined Care Continuum Elevates Quality for Moms and Babies

Care teams for expectant mothers and babies are often made up of clinicians across multiple specialties and different locations. This means patients with complex cases may have to travel or be transferred to numerous sites in order to receive the care they need. — These moments, often at the most critical stages of pregnancy, create disruptions in care continuity and increase patient safety risks.
Public HealthWashington Post

Health-care providers must mandate that their workers be vaccinated. The Hippocratic oath demands it.

Ashish K. Jha is dean of the Brown University School of Public Health. Recently, I accompanied a family member to a cancer clinic at a Boston hospital. We sat together in a full waiting room with 30 or 40 patients and their family members. The sense of fear was palpable. Yes, everyone wore masks and infection rates have fallen dramatically in Massachusetts, but if a single unvaccinated staff member was infected with covid-19, they would put all the patients in that room — many of whom are immunocompromised — at risk of severe illness and potentially death.
Health ServicesPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Why you need a primary care provider

To call you the picture of health is an understatement. Exercise is your middle name, and illnesses tremble when they see your mighty immune system coming. “There is no reason that anyone shouldn’t have a primary care physician,” said Dr. Zachary McLaughlin, a family medicine physician at Penn State Health Medical Group―Spring Ridge in Wyomissing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy