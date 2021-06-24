Private Medical Practice faceoff in 2021 (Part 3)

Can Independent Physicians survive the dominance of Hospital Health Systems in the Competitive sphere?

Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

Some people are optimistic about the return of private practices. And those are probably the ones who either aren’t involved in medicine or line up with the other 50% who are still in training. Regardless, every independent physician practice must be equipped with modern tools and strategies to stay in business. It is important to remember that current healthcare policies do not deliberate between a small medical clinic and a large hospital. But physicians are a culture of complainers with little proactivity. Their Blackhat thinking attitude often works to their advantage, but the rest of the time not!

So, the quick answer to the question is not if they fail to change their practice attitude. One may think complaining is just venting off , giving them a chance to let out some frustration. Today’s millennials want more options and more straightforward; if they feel they can get that from the larger systems, they will be empowering the wrong sort of healthcare, thus “Corporate Medicine.”

So, it has much worse effects on everyone if we take the path of utter soul-draining. Healthcare is Suffering from Groupthink Syndrome . Personalized healthcare requires Personal Autonomy, something Population Health will at no time offer. That means that physicians often tend to reach unanimity given the Blackhat thinking attitude even if it is deprived of ultimate reasoning or appraisal of the impacts. Groupthink is typically based on a collective longing not to upset the equilibrium of the group. Such conservative nature of our medical communities has played against doctors’ interest and placed them in a bench-warming position.

Now is the perfect time for the revival of Private Medical Practices. Before we can see such a revolution, we must first acknowledge that modern healthcare is a swamp stuffed with political mud and legislative murk. To the irony, almost every penny spent on healthcare is merely converged on emptying vast amounts of healthcare dollars into corporate pockets.

With increasing legislative mandates that are the byproducts of a stalemate amid administrative shortcuts and consecutive failures, keeping up with the complex bureaucratic provisions is becoming harder by the day. Once again, independent clinics need qualified people and properly validated technology to work in tandem. Systems that realize this are some things for which independent doctors should be striving. When doctors have this management structure, they will no longer be in the menace of falling behind schedule.

The government red tape that is often implemented to address some of the healthcare hurdles doesn’t help the problem; instead, they create a monopoly, which follows the rules of paternalism by limiting an individual’s autonomy and option, intending to facilitate the interest of a few others. On the other hand, Health information technology is driving the physician practice route towards an unfamiliar sphere. Its contributors are merely dictating how physicians must practice and how much they should earn. In other words, the value of their work is not decided between them and the patient but merely determined by data analysts’ algorithms.

All in all, Simplicity is the keystone to a successful healthcare problem. And technology is supposed to do just that. Indeed, a modern medical practice needs a face Lift . But that facelift comes with specific rations. Personalized care, a transparent approach, and accountable policy are desired, or otherwise, every solution will fall short. The Legislators’ efforts in creating incomplete transparency from the birth of the product to the consumer will fail to flourish authentic value of medical service and facilitate genuine accountability. Hence, it will prohibit the delivery of quality products at an affordable cost to one group over the other.

Physicians and patients need to petition for transparency on all facets from the start to the end. It’s time to set the market free and increase competition so that quality products can be dispersed to patients empty of dominion and corporate cost control. The system must encourage physicians towards establishing personalized care. Likewise, medical communities must be vested in an environment where the quality of care is defined by that particular professional service, bereft of go-betweens, and unfair corporate corners.

The government must pledge to maintain a healthcare system devoid of exploitation. One hundred percent transparency is a must, lengthwise, employing full accountability at the step of the way. Only subsequently can private clinics enjoy the technology, solutions, and innovations.

Follow me for the next part of this series!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.