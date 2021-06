The price of dogecoin is on the rise once again after a proposed update to the way transactions take place on the cryptocurrency’s network received the approval of Elon Musk.The Tesla boss said on Monday it was “important to support” the change, having previously called for dogecoin to become the currency of the internet.>> Follow all the latest updates with The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto marketThe proposal would reduce the average fee of a standard dogecoin transaction by around 100-times.“In the first six months of 2021, multiple new all-time high exchange rates against both USD and BTC have...