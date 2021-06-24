County approves budget

The Wilson County Commission voted to approve the budget for the upcoming fiscal year during its monthly meeting Monday, and with it approved the new certified tax rate.

The new rate for property owners in Wilson County following the state’s property value reassessment concluded earlier this year, will be dropping considerably, reflecting increases to assessed property values, to $1.9089 per $100 of property assessed from its previous rate that hovered just over $2.50.

In accordance with state law, the certified tax rate will either increase or decrease depending on the valuations, so as not to permit local governments from using the increase as an opportunity to generate higher revenue.

In Wilson County’s case it decreased because property values were determined to have risen over the last five years.

Depending on the degree of increased value assessed to a property, individual tax bills could either fluctuate up or down.

The total budget accounts for $373,281,636. With only one commissioner absent, William Glover, the present commissioners voted unanimously to approve the budget.

A lion’s share of that budget will go towards the education fund, including $166 million for general purpose school and another $47 million for education capital projects.

Highway and public works will receive $10 million or about 4.3% of the total budget. The Sheriff’s Department will receive $14 million. Sheriff Robert Bryan had originally requested funds for an additional eight employees, but the commissioners ultimately opted to give him resources to add on six new personnel.

Other items that didn’t make it into the final budget was a request for an additional ambulance to service the Lebanon area for first response emergency calls. Presently, Lebanon calls constitute nearly half of all the first responder requests per the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency monthly call report.

The option to add another ambulance to the fleet serving Lebanon was considered, with hope to offset the burden of other stations responding great distances, but it was ultimately shot down.