Why must taking care of one’s health make international news?
In case you missed it, world-famous tennis superstar Naomi Osaka was featured prominently in the media last month for withdrawing from the 2021 French Open, the premier tennis clay court championship. Osaka, who had announced earlier that she wouldn’t attend press conferences during the tournament due to mental health concerns, was threatened after winning her first match in straight sets and fined $15,000. In response, Osaka withdrew from the tournament the following day, describing her struggles with anxiety and depression on social media.www.michigandaily.com