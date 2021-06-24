Why must taking care of one’s health make international news?

Naomi Osaka’s attempt to protect her mental health by skipping press conferences following her matches at the French Open allows a much-needed conversation about the role of the post-game press conference across sports. Osaka is not the first athlete to skip a press conference and most likely will not be the last. But because her reason for skipping involved mental illness, the leaders of the Grand Slam tournaments made a grave error in threatening to eject her from the tournament rather than fine her. If Osaka had had a physical injury that made it impossible for her to hold press conferences, there would have been no problem. But because her illness was psychological, no accommodation was given. The message from the International Tennis Federation was either to damage her psyche or risk ejection. She chose to leave altogether as a preemptive move, something the ITF had not considered.