Roger Eugene Lemon, 60, of Kremmling, Co passed away June 9, 2021. Roger was born May 25, 1961 in Mountain View, Missouri to Richard and Letha (Williams) Lemon. He married Tracy Edmondson on April 26, 2010 in Hot Sulphur Springs, Colorado, where he joined her family of 4 children and now 9 grandchildren. Roger was a heavy equipment operator for many years in Grand County. He was an avid gun enthusiast and enjoyed being outdoors where he loved hunting big and small game, riding his motorcycle and ATV’s. You could often find Roger at the local café chatting with friends and family over a cup of coffee.