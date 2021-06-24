Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Major Jones

Lebanon Democrat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleServices for Mr. Jones, 69, will be Saturday at noon in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be Friday from 4-6 p.m. and one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Mount Lebanon Memorial Gardens. In observance of the CDC guidelines, we are still practicing 6-foot social distancing. Mask requirement and temperature checks strictly enforced.

www.lebanondemocrat.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Jones
Person
Carl Wayne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Sandy, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Mark G. Jones

July 5, 1947 to March 12, 2021-Mark G. Jones-bodacious flirt, vietnam War veteran, real estate agent, and 24 year heart transplant patient, passed away at the age of 73. Mark G. Jones - bodacious flirt, Vietnam War veteran, real estate agent, and 24-year heart transplant patient passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 at the age of 73. Born in Los Angeles on July 5th, 1947, Mark grew up at the beach with his parents Roland and Elizabeth (Borchard) Jones. A graduate of Corona Del Mar High School and California State University Fullerton, Mark took pride in knowing words you've never heard and his particular taste in Scotch (seasoned ice only, please). His beloved partner, Michelle Long, preceded him in death after sharing many beautiful seasons in Oregon together. Mark leaves behind him a large, loving family, including his daughters Janie, Stephanie, and Elizabeth, their husbands Michael, Gregory, and Torry, and several grandchildren. But the love for Mark went far beyond his family. Anyone who met Mark knew that he was a funloving father, grandfather, brother, and friend to all. Wherever he went, Mark was followed by laughter, and he was known to be a great humorist with a flair for spreading joy. A masterful jokester and storyteller, Mark's positivity was infectious, and he dared you not to laugh after spending only seconds together. He lived life unabashedly and on his own terms, navigating each day as a new adventure. But if there is anything to remember about Mark, it's that he was loved and adored by everyone who knew him. And for those he leaves behind, it is impossible not to smile when you think of him. We send a special thank you to all of his treasured doctors, nurses, and caretakers throughout the years. You were the heroes and champions in his life. Also, thank you to Paula and Sandy Funeral Home for all of the arrangements and care. A memorial service in his honor will be held with love and laughter on 11:00 AM, Friday, June 25 at Sandy Funeral Home, 39551 Pleasant Street, Sandy, Oregon 97055.
Worlddonegaldaily.com

Understrength Kilcar get the edge on St Michael’s

UNDERSTRENGTH Kilcar claimed another win after edging St Michael’s in a game of inches at Towney. Already down their Donegal senior contingent of Patrick McBrearty, Ryan McHugh, Eoin McHugh and Andrew McClean, as well as Donegal U21 player Ryan McShane, Kilcar were further depleted. Injury ruled out Matthew McClean and...
Obituariesbrentwoodlive.co.uk

JOAN BERYL MCCORMICK (Deceased)

JOAN BERYL MCCORMICK (Deceased) Pursuant to the Trustee Act 1925 any persons having a claim against or an interest in the Estate of the above named, late of 20 Third Avenue Wickford Essex SS11 8RF who died on 16/02/2021, are required to send written particulars thereof to the undersigned on or before 30/08/2021, after which date the Estate will be distributed having regard only to the claims and interests of which they have had notice.
Sportslincolnshireworld.com

Tense handicap cup victory for Sleaford Town Bowls Club

Sleaford Town Bowls Club gave away eight shots at Nettleham in the ASC Metals Handicap Cup, but at the end of the match the scores were level at 54-54. The nominated town set won the extra end by one shot to secure the victory. Cecilia Faulkner, Richard White and Gwen...
Obituariesbordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

Paul Jones

JONES Paul of Shelf Bank Oswestry. Died at home on 2nd June 2021, aged 66 years. Widower of Gaynor, beloved son of the late Canon Clwyd Jones and Doreen Clwyd Jones, much loved big brother to Martin and Catrin and proud uncle to Gareth Ruby and Owain. Due to current restrictions a private funeral service will be held shortly. Donations to https://thomas-paul-jones.muchloved.com/ All enquiries to David Davies & Sons, Funeral Directors, 1 Upper Church Street, Oswestry, SY11 2AA Tel: (01691) 653116.