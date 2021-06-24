Major Jones

July 5, 1947 to March 12, 2021-Mark G. Jones-bodacious flirt, vietnam War veteran, real estate agent, and 24 year heart transplant patient, passed away at the age of 73. Mark G. Jones - bodacious flirt, Vietnam War veteran, real estate agent, and 24-year heart transplant patient passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 at the age of 73. Born in Los Angeles on July 5th, 1947, Mark grew up at the beach with his parents Roland and Elizabeth (Borchard) Jones. A graduate of Corona Del Mar High School and California State University Fullerton, Mark took pride in knowing words you've never heard and his particular taste in Scotch (seasoned ice only, please). His beloved partner, Michelle Long, preceded him in death after sharing many beautiful seasons in Oregon together. Mark leaves behind him a large, loving family, including his daughters Janie, Stephanie, and Elizabeth, their husbands Michael, Gregory, and Torry, and several grandchildren. But the love for Mark went far beyond his family. Anyone who met Mark knew that he was a funloving father, grandfather, brother, and friend to all. Wherever he went, Mark was followed by laughter, and he was known to be a great humorist with a flair for spreading joy. A masterful jokester and storyteller, Mark's positivity was infectious, and he dared you not to laugh after spending only seconds together. He lived life unabashedly and on his own terms, navigating each day as a new adventure. But if there is anything to remember about Mark, it's that he was loved and adored by everyone who knew him. And for those he leaves behind, it is impossible not to smile when you think of him. We send a special thank you to all of his treasured doctors, nurses, and caretakers throughout the years. You were the heroes and champions in his life. Also, thank you to Paula and Sandy Funeral Home for all of the arrangements and care. A memorial service in his honor will be held with love and laughter on 11:00 AM, Friday, June 25 at Sandy Funeral Home, 39551 Pleasant Street, Sandy, Oregon 97055.