Fatal tractor trailer accident damages MJ Road overpass

By Chandler Inions cinions@lebanondemocrat.com
The Lebanon Reporter
 5 days ago
The Mt. Juliet Road overpass of Interstate 40 will see its lanes reduced for several weeks after a single-vehicle collision damaged the structure Wednesday morning.

Heather Jensen, a TDOT spokeswoman, said that the department was taking the damage to overpass seriously.

“Safety is our top priority and we aren’t going to re-open fully until we know it’s safe to do so,” she said.

About 20 minutes after 5 a.m., a tractor trailer traveling westbound on I-40 left the highway and struck the overpass supports at Exit 226.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s preliminary description of the crash, “The vehicle exited the roadway right, initially striking the guardrail then colliding with the bridge front left coming to a final rest. After impact with the bridge, the vehicle then became fully engulfed in flames.”

Killed in the wreck was the truck’s driver, Luther Stinson, 80, of Nashville. It is unknown what caused Stinson to leave the road.

The wreck snarled the morning commute, and because Mt. Juliet Road was closed at the overpass, approaches to Mt. Juliet Road from the south and north were also closed for a time. Going foward, traffic northbound on Mt. Juliet Road will be reduced to one lane. Jensen said the closure could last from three weeks to a month, depending on what inspections find and how long repairs take. Southbound traffic on Mt. Juliet Road will not be affected.

Lebanon, IN
Media Account for The Lebanon Reporter

