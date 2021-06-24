Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Juliet, TN

MJ man who died in police custody identified

By Chandler Inions cinions@lebanondemocrat.com
Posted by 
The Lebanon Reporter
The Lebanon Reporter
 5 days ago

The man who died while in the custody of Mt. Juliet’s police department on June 14 has been identified.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s senior public information officer, Susan Niland, the deceased’s name was Adam Green, age 40, of Mt. Juliet.

The identities of the officers involved have not been released.

It is not TBI policy to “provide the identities of the officers involved in these incidents, and defer to the agency to provide as it sees fit,” Niland said in an email.

Niland also said that because the case remains on ongoing investigation, TBI is “not able to provide specific details.”

A statement released by the TBI said, “At the request of District Attorney General Jason Lawson, TBI special agents continue to independently investigate the death of a man on Monday evening, June 14th, while in the custody of the Mt. Juliet Police Department. The incident occurred at a home in the 3100 block of West Division Street, where officers were responding to a report of an unruly guest.”

According to the MJPD’s public information officer, Capt. Tyler Chandler, the two officers involved in the incident remain on a continued “debriefing period,” so their names were still being withheld. Chandler said that once they are reinstated it would be Chief James Hambrick’s decision to release the names..

Hambrick said in a release last week following the incident, “Our hearts go out to everyone involved in this incident, including the family and loved ones of the deceased and the home’s residents who were impacted.”

Hambrick also said in that release, “In addition, incidents like this are traumatic for our police officers, and those involved have been placed on routine administrative leave.”

The Lebanon Reporter

The Lebanon Reporter

Lebanon, IN
884
Followers
78
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lebanon Reporter

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Juliet, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Mount Juliet, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Lawson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Man Who#Tbi#District Attorney#Mjpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust separate cases brought against Facebook last year, a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Juul agrees to $40 million settlement in North Carolina teen marketing lawsuit

Juul Labs has agreed to pay North Carolina $40 million and change its business practices in the state. Regulators and health officials have blamed the company for the surging popularity of e-cigarettes among teens in recent years. In 2019, federal data found that more than one in four high school students had used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days, up from 11.7 percent just two years prior. As of 2020, that number fell to 19.6 percent of high school students amid greater regulatory scrutiny and the coronavirus pandemic.
Gloucester County, VAPosted by
NBC News

Supreme Court won't hear dispute over bathrooms for transgender students

The Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up the issue of whether the nation's schools must allow students to use the bathroom that match their gender identities. The court declined, without comment, to hear the case of Gavin Grimm, who has been at the center of a long legal battle with the school board in Gloucester County, Virginia. Grimm was born female but identified as male after his freshman year in high school, legally changing his name and beginning hormone therapy.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi may include Republican on Jan. 6 select committee

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is "seriously considering" including a Republican among her appointments to the new select committee dedicated to investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, an aide said Monday. Under the resolution to create the panel, Pelosi would appoint eight members, while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) would name...