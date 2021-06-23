Cancel
Sunnyside, WA

Barbara Erika Skinner

sunnysidesun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarbara Erika Skinner of Morton, IL passed on June 13, 2021 at Apostolic Christian Restmor Nursing Home. Mrs. Skinner was born on February 9, 1940 in Swinemuende, Germany to Helmut and Erika Zoike and became a citizen of the United States in 1955. She is survived by her children: MAJ(R) Sam (Lisa) Skinner of San Marcos, CA: Catherine Erika (Brian) Gordon of Morton, IL and Robert (Jo) Skinner of Pittsboro, IN; and 7 grandchildren: Topher (Jacqui) Skinner of Redding, CA; Xander and Zachary Skinner of San Marcos, CA; Erika Gordon of Milwaukee, WI; Aspen Gordon of Tampa, FL; and Andrew and Nathan Skinner of Pittsboro, IN.

