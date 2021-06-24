Cancel
Wilson County, TN

County says goodbye to Wright

By Chandler Inions cinions@lebanondemocrat.com
The Lebanon Reporter
The Lebanon Reporter
 5 days ago
With Wilson County Schools Director Donna Wright’s tenure coming to an end, the community came together Tuesday evening at the Tennessee Farm Bureau Expo Center to say goodbye.

“She is not just a lifelong learner, she is a lifelong teacher. She has been a great mentor,” said Pam Peery, a WCS administrative assistant. “I’m gonna miss her but I wish her the best in her retirement.”

Mt. Juliet High School Choir Director Sandy Elliott said that in her 21 years at Mt. Juliet, she has never had an administrator lead like Wright.

“Of all the directors, she has been the closest to a friend. She really makes a point to listen,” said Elliott.

Wright’s last day is June 30. She has led the district for seven years.

Elliott added an oft-expressed sentiment on the night, “Dr. Wright has taken the county to new heights. I think she has taken us through the hardest time and that she has taken a lot of slack for things but she never stopped supporting the teachers.”

Wright’s successor, Jeff Luttrell, admits Wright will be a tough act to follow. “Everyone sees ACT scores go up and thinks that’s great, but they don’t see all the effort that goes into making it a reality.”

Luttrell added that Wright is “a proven education leader, statewide and even nationally. When you look where she has taken us in the past 7 years is tremendous.”

He also said that he felt fortunate to have worked under her, and being able to have the chance to work with her during this transitional role.

Former student issues high praise

It wasn’t just current teachers and other staff who have worked under Wright in Wilson County in attendance. Gerald Satterfield Jr., is a 1988 graduate of Powell High School in Knox County where Wright was his United States history teacher.

“She was the greatest teacher I ever had, hands down,” he said.

According to Satterfield, as life can do from time to time, it led him away from home and to Mt. Juliet where he currently lives, so you can imagine his surprise when he bumped into Wright at the Wilson County Fair a couple years ago.

“She hadn’t seen me in 20 years. It did take her just a minute, but when she asked me to take my hat off she nailed it.”

Guest speakers

Wilson County School Board Chairman Larry Tomlinson served as the master of ceremonies for the event but shared a few words about his time with Wright prior to the event’s commencement.

“Dr. Wright has done a wonderful job. She has taken our district to a new level. I’m confident Luttrell will do a good job for us, but I am thankful for Donna for setting him up for success.”

Tomlinson said that he was on the board when they hired Wright, by a unanimous vote he pointed out. He said it was her “love of children, knowledge of education, and watching what she had done where she had been.”

The Wilson County director of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Tim Bryant, mentioned a few words that come to his mind when he thinks of Wright.

The first word was servant. “You have done a great job serving the students, the parents and the community.”

Citing the good book, Bryant said, “He that is greatest among you shall be your servant.”

Bryant also called her a builder, a vital attribute during a time of such difficult routine overhauls and even physical school destructions. “She is a builder, innovator, renovator and visionary, but above all she is a builder of people.”

Local and state officials were in attendance to recognize Wright, too.

State Rep. Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet, said, “I have always appreciated your kindness. We haven’t always agreed on everything, but we can all agree on this, you have been a treasure. I say this as a representative and as a Nanna. I have three kids in Wilson County Schools.”

