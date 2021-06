Figuring out pitching has been a hassle this season in MLB DFS, as some of the league’s best arms have disappointed at times. On the other side of things, using pitchers in the bargain range can put you in treacherous waters due to the volatility you get from cheap arms. With that information in mind, Monday’s slate gives us a few top-notch arms to choose from. As of this moment, the only game with weather issues is the showdown between the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox, but since I’m not a weather expert, make sure to pay attention to the ever changing weather conditions during the day.