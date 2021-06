Responsible or liable for the paying public. I’m not sure why anyone thinks the situation “stinks”. It’s pretty clear there were actual symptomatic cases on the team. Allowing those players to play would be irresponsible on multiple levels. And once they tested positive it only makes sense that you would test the rest of the team. I’m not sure what’s nefarious about any of that. It sounds like NC State had an outbreak at the worst possible time and that at least the players first infected were not vaccinated.