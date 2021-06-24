Mariah Carey, Halsey, More Support Britney Spears Following Conservatorship Hearing

The world was following along with Britney Spears' conservatorship case on Wednesday. During the case, Spears spoke out for the first time in years about how the conservatorship, which prevents her from making any major personal or financial decisions about her life, has affected her. In response to the situation, many celebrities, such as Mariah Carey and Khloe Kardashian, have taken to social media to share their support for Spears and the "#FreeBritney" movement.