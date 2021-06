Daytona Beach, FL - The Harlem Globetrotters are hitting the road and bringing their newly reimagined Spread Game tour to 150 cities this year including the World’s Most Famous Beach. Attendees can expect a show that will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game, featuring all of the jaw-dropping swag and rim-rattling dunks fans come to expect from the team. The Globetrotter’s 2021 tour will also introduce new premium fan experiences with unprecedented access and interaction, including celebrity court passes and meet and greets with players. Pre-sale tickets are on sale now for their July 24 appearance at the Ocean Center. Pre-sale tickets start at $18 and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. You can also use code "PREVEN" for exclusive offers and prime seating. General admission tickets go on sale Friday (June 25).