Hot girl summer is the feminist energy we deserve

Every year, as the days get longer and the temperature gets warmer, there’s a je ne sais quoi that makes people want to live their best life. That may mean spending all day at the beach, dropping a few pounds or getting the highly desirable ‘summer glow.’ Though not a new idea, the popularity of having a “hot girl summer” is not slowing down anytime soon. The tag #hotgirlsummer is being plastered all over social media with growing intensity as summer 2021 comes into full effect. The versatility and malleability of the phrase’s meaning point to women’s desire for more autonomy in every aspect of life. After over a year of a pandemic that increased job insecurity for women, pushed 47 million women and girls below the poverty line and led to stay-at-home orders that resulted in increased domestic violence against women, hot girl summer is the feminist energy we need and deserve.