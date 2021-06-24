Cancel
UPDATE 1-Thai May export growth at 11-year high on strong global demand

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
(Adds details)

BANGKOK, June 24 (Reuters) - Thailand’s exports jumped a bigger than expected 41.59% in May from a year earlier, the fastest pace in nearly 11 years, as global demand improved, the country’s commerce minister said on Thursday.

That compares with a forecast for a jump of 30% in May in a Reuters poll and a rise of 13.09% in April.

“We expect to see a continuous, robust recovery of Thai exports in the next phase,” Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit told a briefing.

The export gains were led by a 170% year-on-year surge in cars and car parts shipments and a 45% rise in electronics.

Demand from key markets was higher in May, with exports to the United States up 44.9% year-on-year, to China up 25.5% and to Japan up 27.4%.

Imports in May jumped 63.54% from a year earlier, beating a forecast 53.7% rise, resulting in a trade surplus of $796 million in the month.

In the first five months of 2021, exports, a key driver of Thai growth, rose 10.78% from a year earlier while imports increased 21.52 (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)

