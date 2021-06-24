Cancel
Sounders beat Real Salt Lake 2-1, run unbeaten streak to 10

By The Associated Press
MyNorthwest.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE (AP) — Raúl Ruidíaz scored on a penalty kick in the 88th minute and the Seattle Sounders ran their franchise-record, season-opening unbeaten streak to 10 with a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night. Sounders 2, Real Salt Lake 1: Box score. Anderson Julio’s handball in the...

