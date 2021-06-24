Sounders beat Real Salt Lake 2-1, run unbeaten streak to 10

Sounders FC (6-0-3, 21 points) fought back to earn a 2-1 victory over the LA Galaxy (5-3-0, 15 points) on Saturday evening at Dignity Health Sports Park. After falling behind to an early Galaxy penalty kick, Yeimar headed home an equalizer before the halftime whistle. Fresh off international duty with Peru, striker Raúl Ruidíaz recorded his seventh goal of the season in the 49th minute, securing all three points for the Rave Green in Southern California. Seattle moves to 2-0-0 this season against the Galaxy following a 3-0 win at Lumen Field on May 2. Brian Schmetzer’s side maintains pole position in Major League Soccer, one point ahead of the New England Revolution in the Supporters’ Shield race, and four points ahead of Sporting Kansas City in the Western Conference.