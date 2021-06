You might know dermatologist Sandra Lee by her buzzy television name: Dr Pimple Popper. The American expert is world-famous for her wince-inducing yet compelling skin extractions, amassing legions of loyal fans who just can't look away (even Gwyneth Paltrow is said to be obsessed). But Sandra isn't just an expert popper; she knows all there is to know about common skin gripes, whether that's acne or dry skin and everything in between. Hundreds of clients flock to her clinic in a bid to achieve their best skin ever.