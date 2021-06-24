Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The view from one of the final Conan tapings

By Marah Eakin
A.V. Club
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter almost 30 years, Conan O’Brien is stepping away from late-night TV, choosing to focus on projects like a weekly variety show on HBO Max and his podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend. It’s a wise move for Conan, who often shines brightest when left to his own longer-form devices, like remote segments or charming travel specials. That being said, it’s still a blow to #TeamCoco diehards like the fans who went hard for him following his ill-fated Tonight Show run, or those who, like Bill Hader, found Conan in the early 1990s and identified with his absurdist humor. To get a glimpse into the fandom and what Conan’s last few late nights in front of a live audience were like, we nabbed a ticket to one of the final tapings—the June 14 episode, with special guest Patton Oswalt—to check it out for ourselves. Here’s what we took away.

www.avclub.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Maron
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
Paul Rudd
Person
Dana Carvey
Person
Bill Hader
Person
Andy Richter
Person
Ed Mcmahon
Person
Sona Movsesian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conan O Brien Needs#P I#Variety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV ShowsPosted by
106.3 Cowboy Country

Paul Rudd Pranks Conan With His ‘Mac and Me’ Clip For the Final Time

For almost 20 years, every single time Paul Rudd has appeared on Conan O’Brien’s various talk shows, he has pranked the host and the audience. Rudd would set up a clip from whatever movie or TV show he was there to promote, but when they’d cut to the clip, he’d instead show the same scene from the infamous E.T. ripoff Mac and Me. Sometimes he’d show the clip multiple times in a single appearance. It’s been going on like this for literally decades, across three different talk shows, first Late Night With Conan O’Brien, then The Tonight Show, and finally his current Conan series on TBS.
TV & Videosava360.com

CONAN's Best Celebrity Interviews: Volume One

From Will Ferrell's Professor Feathers bit to Jack Black and Conan's guitar-off to Dana Carvey's spot-on impressions and Chelsea Handler's zingers, here are some of our favorite guest interviews from CONAN on TBS. Watch the full clips:. Carl Reiner & Conan Take A #Selfishie: https://youtu.be/5g6_opV1-wg Mel Brooks Had A Very...
CelebritiesA.V. Club

Not even injury can keep Jack Black from belting out his final farewell to Conan

Seeing Jack Black hobble out onto the Largo stage that’s been Conan’s temporary but ultimate home for a year raised several questions. Firstly, when is the Lord Of The Rings series featuring Black as Gimli and Conan O’Brien as a towering Gandalf coming out? (Seriously, the pair’s hug looked like some serious Peter Jackson/Weta forced perspective was in use.) Second was the sneaking suspicion that Black, cane at the ready, was going to reveal that his appearance at the very last of O’Brien’s 4,368 or so late-night episodes as host was pulling a fast one in preparation for one acrobatically epic big finish to pal Conan’s run.
CelebritiesSFGate

'Conan' Finale: Guest Jack Black Shows Up Injured, While Conan O'Brien Celebrates the 'Intersection of Smart and Stupid'

Conan O’Brien ended his 11-year run on TBS’ “Conan” by touting the “intersection between smart and stupid.” And that’s why, perhaps it was all too appropriate that final guest Jack Black wound up on stage wearing a walking boot for a sprained ankle — an injury he received while rehearsing a song and dance number he had planned for O’Brien’s finale.
TV ShowsKenosha News.com

TV highlights for Thursday, June 24: 'Conan' signs off from TBS

George Washington made only one farewell address. After tonight’s “Conan” finale (9 p.m., TBS), Conan O’Brien will have made three. A fixture of late-night television since 1993, when he was tapped to replace David Letterman on NBC, he left that network after hosting “The Tonight Show” for a brief time. Now, after 11 years on TBS, O’Brien will be moving to a new show on HBO Max. It will be interesting to see how he fares.
TV & Videosthestreamable.com

How to Watch the ‘Conan’ Series Finale Live For Free Without Cable

From Sarah Silverman to Christopher Walken, to Will Ferrell, to Jeff Goldblum and Jennifer Lawrence, the number of celebrities that late-night host Conan O’Brien has hosted over the past 11 years on “Conan” is staggering. His trademark self-deprecating humor and sardonic jabs garnered TBS over a million views every week, and while the talk show host isn’t about to throw in the towel, the host is moving his desk over to a new platform on HBO Max. On Thursday, June 24 at 11 pm ET, be sure to catch Conan’s last TBS show before he moves, or stream it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

CONAN's Best Comedy Sketches: Volume One

From Oprah's BEES! to Kimye's runaway fetus, here are some of our favorite comedy sketches from CONAN's 11 year-run on TBS. The Panda Cam Is Back! https://youtu.be/kC9OojYPHgA. Oprah Favorite Things - Bees! https://youtu.be/ImDj57VeaC0. Conan's "Sons Of Anarchy" Cold Open https://youtu.be/IoD8v9UZepU. Minty The Candy Cane Is Back! https://youtu.be/XRMzzPK7BnY. Conan’s Bodyguards https://youtu.be/NsZGb6gIeDg.
TV ShowsFinger Lakes Times

Jordan Schlansky’s Final CONAN Appearance - CONAN on TBS

Conan won’t leave the Largo until he gets an answer to the question that has bedeviled him for years: what the f*ck does Jordan do?. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D.
TV & VideosPosted by
TheWrap

Paul Rudd Wins ‘Conan’ Farewell Tour With One Final ‘Mac and Me’ Troll (Video)

Paul Rudd crashed Bill Hader’s interview segment kicking off the last-ever week of “Conan” — and he brought a clip. Yeah, it was from “Mac and Me.”. But the setup for this one final TBS trolling was quite convincing. Conan O’Brien asked Hader what had been the biggest bomb of a sketch during his “Saturday Night Live” days. Easy one, Hader said: the time he and host Rudd thought it’d be funny to do Ed Burns voices while grilling.
TV ShowsFinger Lakes Times

Jack Black Brings The Thunder To CONAN’s Final Episode - CONAN on TBS

Jack Black won’t let a sprained ankle stop him from being the best guest late night guest of all-time. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D. For Full Episodes...
Celebritiesgruntstuff.com

Conan O’Brien’s tearjerking farewell to ‘the job I was born to do’

Conan O’Brien admitted his present straddled the road between “good” and “silly.”. The talk-show host took the “Conan” stage for the ultimate time Thursday, marking the tip of a storied late-night profession that spanned 28 years. The chat-fest icon marked the emotional event with a poignant — and fittingly sidesplitting — monologue, by which he thanked followers and colleagues for becoming a member of him on the trip.
Celebritiesmediapost.com

Conan Says Good-Bye In Not-Very-Grand Finale

Conan O’Brien said good-bye to late-night TV last Thursday and hardly anybody noticed. It was not his fault. He did not change, but the times did, along with his circumstances. His show, “Conan” on TBS, had long been whittled down to a drab, bare-bones half-hour, shorn of, among other things, his band and the other half-hour that once made it a one-hour show.