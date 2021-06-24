The view from one of the final Conan tapings

After almost 30 years, Conan O’Brien is stepping away from late-night TV, choosing to focus on projects like a weekly variety show on HBO Max and his podcast, Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend. It’s a wise move for Conan, who often shines brightest when left to his own longer-form devices, like remote segments or charming travel specials. That being said, it’s still a blow to #TeamCoco diehards like the fans who went hard for him following his ill-fated Tonight Show run, or those who, like Bill Hader, found Conan in the early 1990s and identified with his absurdist humor. To get a glimpse into the fandom and what Conan’s last few late nights in front of a live audience were like, we nabbed a ticket to one of the final tapings—the June 14 episode, with special guest Patton Oswalt—to check it out for ourselves. Here’s what we took away.