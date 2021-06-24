RuPaul brings back her All Stars and TBS bids a fond farewell to Conan
Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, June 24. All times are Eastern. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Paramount+, 3:01 a.m., sixth-season premiere, first two episodes): If you find yourself thinking, “wow, RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 ended like five minutes ago, this seems fast,” you’re not alone. But you’re also wrong. It was a whopping 62 days ago. That’s like 18 months in Drag Race years. So like Mother says, it’s time to bring back her girls—and this time, the Werkroom can be found within the cozy confines of Paramount+.www.avclub.com