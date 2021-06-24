Cancel
NFL

RuPaul brings back her All Stars and TBS bids a fond farewell to Conan

By Allison Shoemaker
A.V. Club
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s what’s happening in the world of television for Thursday, June 24. All times are Eastern. RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars (Paramount+, 3:01 a.m., sixth-season premiere, first two episodes): If you find yourself thinking, “wow, RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 ended like five minutes ago, this seems fast,” you’re not alone. But you’re also wrong. It was a whopping 62 days ago. That’s like 18 months in Drag Race years. So like Mother says, it’s time to bring back her girls—and this time, the Werkroom can be found within the cozy confines of Paramount+.

www.avclub.com
Related
TV ShowsTV Fanatic

What to Watch: Evil, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, In the Dark

It's another exciting week of off-season entertainment!. Fans say goodbye to Liz Keen on The Blacklist, and Good Girls returns to NBC. Innocent Season 2 (an anthology series, so you don't need to see the first season) debuts on Sundance Now, Evil and RuPaul's Drag Race return to Paramount+, and In the Dark premieres on The CW.
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

Conan Bids Farewell To His Cardboard Cutout Audience - CONAN on TBS

Wondering what will become of the cardboard cutouts when they’re replaced with a live audience? Well, we happen to know the fate of each and every one of them. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D.
TV & VideosBoston Globe

Conan ends his late-night show on TBS

Conan O’Brien is ending his talk show, TBS’s “Conan,” on Thursday night. Jack Black will be the final guest during the hourlong finale, which will air at 10 p.m. Don’t fret, Conanfan types. He’ll be back in a different vehicle on HBO Max before too long. Indeed, he’s a staple in the entertainment world who has been on TV in some iteration for 28 years, and, until he stops working, he’ll probably always have some perch or another. His HBO Max series, with a format still unknown, will be his fourth go-round.
TV ShowsFinger Lakes Times

Jack Black Brings The Thunder To CONAN’s Final Episode - CONAN on TBS

Jack Black won’t let a sprained ankle stop him from being the best guest late night guest of all-time. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D. For Full Episodes...
TV & VideosWFMZ-TV Online

Conan Signs Off, ‘Clarice’ and ‘Al’ Finales, ‘The Good Fight’ and ‘Making It’ Return, RuPaul’s ‘All Stars’

Conan O’Brien ends his decade-long run in late night on TBS, but he’ll be back—on HBO Max. Clarice, the struggling sequel to The Silence of the Lambs, ends its first season with no clear path to a second, while the sitcom United States of Al, also wrapping for the season, has already been renewed. NBC brings back its heartwarming crafts competition Making It, delightfully hosted by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman. Change is afoot on a new season of The Good Fight on Paramount+, which also launches a new round of the campy RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars.
TV ShowsKenosha News.com

TV highlights for Thursday, June 24: 'Conan' signs off from TBS

George Washington made only one farewell address. After tonight’s “Conan” finale (9 p.m., TBS), Conan O’Brien will have made three. A fixture of late-night television since 1993, when he was tapped to replace David Letterman on NBC, he left that network after hosting “The Tonight Show” for a brief time. Now, after 11 years on TBS, O’Brien will be moving to a new show on HBO Max. It will be interesting to see how he fares.
TV & VideosFinger Lakes Times

Homer Simpson Conducts Conan’s TBS Exit Interview - CONAN on TBS

Conan has one last order of business before he wraps up his nightly talk show on TBS - an exit interview with Homer Simpson. Team Coco is the official YouTube channel of late night host Conan O'Brien, CONAN on TBS & TeamCoco.com. Subscribe now to be updated on the latest videos: http://bit.ly/W5wt5D.
CelebritiesMiddletown Press

Conan O'Brien bids farewell to late-night with Jack Black, Homer Simpson

Conan O’Brien closed out his nearly 30-year run on late-night television Thursday with a farewell episode featuring guests Jack Black, Will Ferrell (virtually) and Homer Simpson. Black, who O’Brien requested be his final guest, came onstage with a cane and walking boot after rolling his ankle after actually hurting himself...
TV & VideosVanity Fair

Conan O’Brien Bids a “Smart and Stupid” Farewell to Conan, and Linear TV

For the first time in nearly 30 years, the late night landscape has a Conan-shaped void. Conan O’Brien ended his current show, Conan, on Thursday night, concluding an 11-year run on TBS. His reign as late night’s favorite redhead began 28 years ago, when he assumed hosting duties for NBC’s Late Night from David Letterman in 1993. Next up, O’Brien will lead a weekly variety series for HBO Max, expected to air in 2022.
New York City, NYGothamist.com

Extra Extra: A Fond Farewell To Conan O’Brien's Show

Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you—sign up here. The AP reports that around 99.9% of people hospitalized in May for COVID-19 were unvaccinated. “The majority of them express some regret for not being vaccinated,” one doctor said. “That’s a pretty common refrain that we’re hearing from patients with COVID.”
CelebritiesEW.com

Conan had an awkward farewell, but Conan O'Brien isn't going anywhere

Conan O'Brien never looked comfortable. After 28 years, he was the grand old man of late night. But late night now exists as raw material for morning virals, and grand old men get disgraced every day. So O'Brien's manic sizzle was a clever defensive maneuver. The last few decades were centuries of techno-cultural evolution. Moving too slow meant stopping - and wasn't his documentary called Conan O'Brien Can't Stop?
CelebritiesPosted by
The Week

Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel bid farewell to Conan, pump gossip from former O'Brien collaborator Brian Stack

"Ladies and gentlemen, today marks a bittersweet milestone in the legacy of late night, because after 28 years and 4,368 episodes, Conan O'Brien's late night run is ending," Stephen Colbert said on Thursday's Late Show on CBS. O'Brien spent the first 17 years at NBC before moving to TBS, an "amazing tenure" that "started back in 1993, when he began hosting Late Night at the tender age of 9. Following a rocky puberty, he moved on to The Tonight Show, and then spent 11 years at Conan on TBS, not to mention his brief spinoffs Conan: SVU, Conan the Tank Engine, and Conarcos. Tonight is his last show, but like a kid who keeps saying he's running away, he'll be back before you know it with a new weekly show on HBO Max."
TV ShowsVulture

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season-Premiere Recap: Streamgirls

We’re back, baby! I guess. Early Thursday morning, The double premiere of All Stars arrived with little fanfare at 3am EST. Hopefully by now you’ve subscribed to Paramount+, streamed both episodes, watched their accompanying Untuckeds, and muted (and then un-muted!) the veritable catalogue of terms the Drag Race social media manager has so thoughtfully compiled for us. Let’s hear it for the streaming era, y’all!!! Unfortunately, given the laundry list of tasks given as a pre-requisite to enjoying this pair of eps, watching Drag Race this week felt more like a chore than a delightful bit of gay escapism. But enough shop talk, let’s dive into what we’ve all been waiting for: this supersized episode drop.