RuPaul brings back her All Stars and TBS bids a fond farewell to Conan

"Ladies and gentlemen, today marks a bittersweet milestone in the legacy of late night, because after 28 years and 4,368 episodes, Conan O'Brien's late night run is ending," Stephen Colbert said on Thursday's Late Show on CBS. O'Brien spent the first 17 years at NBC before moving to TBS, an "amazing tenure" that "started back in 1993, when he began hosting Late Night at the tender age of 9. Following a rocky puberty, he moved on to The Tonight Show, and then spent 11 years at Conan on TBS, not to mention his brief spinoffs Conan: SVU, Conan the Tank Engine, and Conarcos. Tonight is his last show, but like a kid who keeps saying he's running away, he'll be back before you know it with a new weekly show on HBO Max."