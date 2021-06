Cavs fans should never forget that Koby Altman passed on Luka Doncic. Kent Bazemore. If the Cavs had just taken on Bazemore’s contract, the Cavs would’ve been able to draft Luka Doncic or Trae Young. This will forever be Koby Altman’s legacy. With Young leading the Hawks against the 76ers and wrecking their star perimeter player Ben Simmons, and Doncic going toe to toe with the LA Clippers in a series the Mavericks probably could’ve won had Doncic had any help whatsoever; it’s become a painful reminder of what the Cavs passed on for Collin Sexton.