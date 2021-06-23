Cancel
Auburn, CA

When Wildlife Can’t Escape Fire

By James Reddick
baynature.org
Cover picture for the articleWhen the bear cub arrived at Gold Country Wildlife Rescue in Auburn, her paws were vivid red, the hair and skin on her face singed, and her eyes invisible under swelling. A team went to work immediately, sedating the bear and connecting her to fluids and antibiotics. Jamie Peyton, chief of Integrative Medicine at the UC Davis Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital, set about soothing her pain, applying a topical cream and then suturing tilapia fish skins onto her paws and face to jump-start the healing process.

