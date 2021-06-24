WATCH NOW: Layne, Mann push Appomattox softball past Lebanon into Class 2 state title game

APPOMATTOX — Three Lebanon runners reached scoring position against Appomattox ace Courtney Layne on Wednesday. But Layne didn’t panic. The junior lefty worked out of a jam in the fifth and stranded a runner at second in the final frame of the Class 2 state semifinal game. Against both of those Lebanon threats, she showed off her cut-above skill set, recording a strikeout each time to make sure the Pioneers didn’t have any scoring to show for their work at the plate.