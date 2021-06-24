Cancel
Golf

Get Free Tickets and Parking to the John Deere Classic Golf Tournament

By Danielle
98.1 KHAK
98.1 KHAK
 5 days ago
It's golfing weather and we want to send you to the John Deere Classic golf tournament. The John Deere Classic golf tournament is July 7-11 in Sivis, Illinois. We are sending your and three friends to the tournament and even taking care of parking. Enter to win a 4-pack of tickets and two parking passes for all five days of the John Deere Classic. Entering to win is simple. Just download the free app, then fill out the quick and easy form below. You have until Thursday, July 1 at noon to enter. We'll choose our winner to receive the 4-pack of tickets and parking passes to the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Grab some friends and enter to win. Good luck!

98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids, IA
98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

