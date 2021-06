At the June 16 Austin Transit Partnership Board meeting, board members reviewed updates on the Project Connect Orange Line alignment. The Orange Line, which shares several stops with the Blue Line, runs north and south through the center of the city. The north section covers Tech Ridge to the Drag, while the south section covers Slaughter Lane to Oltorf Street. The line also runs through downtown and along South Congress. Notable stops include St. Edward’s University, Auditorium Shores, Hyde Park, Republic Square and the Triangle.