More Than Half Of U.S. Buildings Are In Places Prone To Disaster, Study Finds

WJCT News
WJCT News
 5 days ago
More than half of the buildings in the contiguous U.S. are in disaster hotspots, a new study finds. Tens of millions of homes, businesses and other buildings are concentrated in areas with the most risk from hurricanes, floods, wildfires, tornadoes and earthquakes. The findings underscore how development patterns exacerbate damage...

Jacksonville, FL
