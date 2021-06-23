Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

How Do Adults Make Friends?

iowapublicradio.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this edition of Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with experts and listeners about the challenges of meeting and making friends as an adult. Zlatan Krizan, professor of psychology at Iowa State University. Julian Furlan, reporter at NPR and Host of NPR Life Kit Podcast: How To Make...

www.iowapublicradio.org
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Iowa State University#Dodge#Charity Nebbe#Npr#Host Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Psychology
News Break
Society
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Relationships
Related
KidsShropshire Star

The young ones doing their bit for family and friends with jabs

They are at the end of the queue. But these young people couldn't be happier to finally get their chance to be vaccinated. As those aged 18 and over were invited to book a coronavirus vaccine, there has been a huge uptake in young people booking appointments. Around a million...
Family Relationshipspsychologytoday.com

How Some Asian Adults Perceive Parental Lecturing

A lecturing mentality is often a part of Asian collectivist cultures due to values of hierarchy, power, and respect. Some adult children struggle with parental lecturing, which can harm their relationship with their parents. Therapy can help adult children understand this dynamic and foster a sense of autonomy and confidence...
Family Relationshipsabc17news.com

The surprising benefits of siblings and how to get along as adults

When it comes to our closest adult relationships, the ones we have with our siblings often take a back seat. Parent-child relationships, romantic relationships and peer relationships hog our collective attention, but we’re tethered to our brothers and sister far longer; for many of us, our sibling relationships are the longest-lasting ties we have.
Family Relationshipsrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

How to have a good relationship with siblings as adults

When it comes to our closest adult relationships, the ones we have with our siblings often take a back seat. Parent-child relationships, romantic relationships and peer relationships hog our collective attention, but we're tethered to our brothers and sister far longer; for many of us, our sibling relationships are the longest-lasting ties we have.
Relationship AdviceDaily Evergreen

Ask Emma: How do I make my boyfriend care about me?

I have asked my boyfriend so many times to spend more time with me or put more effort into communicating with me, but he keeps doing the same things. It makes me feel like he just doesn’t care that much. How can I get him to either change how he’s...
Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

How To Plan for Aging Solo as a Childless Adult

Many believe that childless – or childfree – adults are lonelier, less happy and unsupported in their senior years. But nothing could be further from the truth!. Increasingly more elder adults are childless. In fact, studies predict that 16% of women 80 to 84 will be childless by 2030. As this phenomenon grows, more childless adults are seeking resources about how to age solo with dignity and support.
Relationship Advicefox26houston.com

Do's and don'ts of comforting a friend through a divorce

Divorces are common but that doesn’t mean the people going through them aren’t suffering. Going through a divorce you wanted isn’t easy which means going through one you didn’t want can be emotionally traumatic. During times of great duress, we turn to our friends and loved ones for comfort and understanding. What our loved ones tell us helps us cope with the sleepless nights, overwhelming thought, and strength to get through the day.
Relationship AdviceLifehacker

How Do I Strengthen My Relationship With My Adult Children?

This is the Parental Advisory advice column, where we tackle your most pressing parenting dilemmas, one tantrum at a time. Email your kid-rearing questions to mwalbert@lifehacker.com with “Parental Advisory” in the subject line. When our kids are young, it can feel as though they’ll stay young forever. But the end...
Kidskidsinthehouse.com

How to Create a Child-friendly Home

Wherever you happen to live, the addition of children to a household changes everything. Whereas before you may have prioritised the comfort of you and your partner, adding child-friendly elements to your home is essential for creating a space where kids can grow and develop in a safe, secure, and healthy environment.
Animalsiowapublicradio.org

How Animals Parent Their Young

Gawky goslings, leggy fawns, nervous fledglings, daredevil juvenile squirrels, cliff swallows, as summer goes on animals grow and need to leave the nest, both literally and metaphorically. On this edition of Talk of Iowa, parenting in the wild and teenage wildlife with Jim Pease. Guest:. Jim Pease, emeritus associate professor,...
Seeley Lake, MTseeleylake.com

Be a friend, support an older adult as Senior Companion

As the COVID 19 pandemic is finally coming to an end, we can now see a light at the end of the tunnel. Businesses are fully open; visitors are coming back to our community and people are just excited to live life again. However, our community still has some critical needs.
KidsSTACK

How Training Differs Between Children And Adults

Youth athletes are often the unlucky recipients of training programs tailored to adults, minus some ancillary details. In reality, kids deserve a much more specialized approach. A child is not just a small adult. We tailor nutrition, sleep, and education to meet the needs of our youth, so why not...
KidsPosted by
LoneStar 92

Do You Know An Adult Spoiled Brat?

On Tuesday's show--Do You Know An Adult Spoiled Brat? You know--someone who thinks they are entitled to everything under the sun? Free new car, free college education, free apartment, and all the luxury items you could imagine? They're out there... The question is-if you do know one--how do you tolerate being around them? That is--unless you're the BFF who's getting to ride around in the free new car and help spend all that cash Mommy and Daddy keep freely supplying. Then I understand it.
New York City, NYCornell University

How do we make a public?

Paul Ramírez Jonas is a Brooklyn–based social practice artist and educator. His work has been exhibited extensively both in the U.S. and internationally, and he has taught art at Hunter College, CUNY, in New York City for nearly 15 years. There, he cofounded the New Genres area, bringing together video, performance, and public interventions. Ramírez Jonas is also reimagining printmaking studies, seeing publications as a form of public art and linking their significance to a wide range of social movements. Over the last four years, he pioneered a public art studio course at Hunter to address issues specific to different kinds of public space (courtrooms, parks, rivers, among others), and to look at how artists can and have worked with the particulars of such spaces. Ramírez Jonas begins his appointment as chair of the Department of Architecture on July 1.
SocietyCornell University

Modernization makes older adults feel rushed, too

Rapid societal changes can leave us feeling more rushed and pressured for time – and older adults are no exception, new Cornell-led research finds. The phenomenon known as “social acceleration” – in which economic growth and modernization increase the sense of time pressure – has mostly been studied in younger and middle-aged working adults, said Corinna Loeckenhoff, professor in the Department of Human Development in the College of Human Ecology and associate professor of gerontology in medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine.
TV & Videosiowapublicradio.org

VIDEOS: Where We Come From

Where We Come From is an audio and video series telling the stories of immigrant communities of color through a personal and historical lens. Each episode or segment centers one person's story connected to a cultural theme, which they explore with a family member, friend and/or expert. The project offers a special opportunity to structure and highlight oral histories and also centers immigrant communities of color, so they can tell their own stories in conversation with each other.
Musiciowapublicradio.org

Turnstile, 'Holiday'

Turnstile has the ability to lure even the most poptimistic listener with spectacular hooks. "Holiday," from the Turnstile Love Connection EP, embodies the hardcore band's sound: catchy, punchy and inventive. Now entering their next decade, Turnstile supercharges a shoegaze-y chorus with a furious whirlwind of finger-pointing, wall-punching music. For a band that defies genre convention, "Holiday" is a song that can hold its ground in club-sized mosh pits, while still inviting everyone on the sidelines to headbang along with them.
Family RelationshipsOk Magazine

Claudia Conway Reemerges On Social Media With Lengthy Update On Flawed Family, Insists She Is 'Safe'

She’s back! Claudia Conway returned to Twitter on Friday, July 2 — and gave a shocking update on her formerly fractured family in a lengthy statement. "Everyday brings a new start. a new opportunity to project love and forgiveness out to our world," the 16-year-old — who last posted on the social media platform in May – began her statement. "As a young girl in the spotlight, i know i have overlooked that opportunity periodically."
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Husband Forgets to Log Out from Facebook, Wife Takes a Peek – Subscriber Story

When Mary's husband, Josh, started going home late every evening, she suspected that something was wrong. So she couldn't resist the temptation to check his Facebook chat. Josh and Mary are a happily married couple. Although they're not wealthy, the two were blessed with great careers and a strong and healthy relationship. Mary felt secure with Josh, who was a very attentive and caring husband.