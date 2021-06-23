Letter: Publish daily count of Americans killed by guns

Responding to Loretta Torres’ question of how much effort Americans would make to preserve our democracy, from the evidence at hand the answer is “not much.”. We often turn to the founders for guidance on governance. The Constitution our founders crafted in the late eighteenth century was hardly democratic, nor did the founders claim it so. The vote was restricted to men considered to be “responsible”, while women and men without property were denied. It wasn’t until 1920 that women were allowed to vote, and even today our Constitution doesn’t allow voters to select our federal judiciary.