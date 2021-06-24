Felony Report
The following people were charged with felonies in Allen Circuit and Superior courts. Misdemeanor charges are also listed if the person is charged with a felony. Jeffrey D. Caruso aka Jeffrey Carauso, 30, of the 5000 block of Bowser Avenue, was charged May 6 with cocaine dealing, maintaining a common nuisance – controlled substances, methamphetamine possession, and misdemeanor counts of controlled substance possession and paraphernalia possession. He was being held in lieu of $55,000 bail.journalgazette.net