Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The revolt against liberalism: what’s driving Poland and Hungary’s nativist turn?

The Guardian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the summer of 1992, a 29-year-old Hungarian with political ambitions made his first visit to the US. For six weeks he toured the country with a coterie of young Europeans, all expenses paid by the German Marshall Fund, a thinktank devoted to transatlantic cooperation. America had long fascinated Viktor...

www.theguardian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolae Ceaușescu
Person
Viktor Orbán
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Central Europe#Liberation#Hungarian#The German Marshall Fund#Dutch#Polish#Eastern Europeans#Oxford University#Soros Foundation#North American#Eu#Nationalist#Fidesz Party#Bulgarian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
Audi
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
News Break
Huawei
Related
Politicstol.org

Poland’s Ruling Party Tosses on the Waves

If the health crisis drags on beyond the summer, it could undercut the Polish government and exacerbate tensions within the ruling camp. Poland appeared to pass through the first phase of the pandemic crisis in the spring and summer of 2020 relatively mildly, experiencing low rates of virus-related deaths compared to other European countries. The Polish government – led since 2015 by the right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party – introduced some of Europe’s earliest and most radical lockdown restrictions in March (even denying Poles access to the forests) but then started to relax those measures quickly. During the summer, the government’s primary concern switched to the broader socioeconomic impact of its restrictions, as it attempted to open up the economy and society and move on from the pandemic issue as much as possible before the holiday season got underway.
Europeopoyi.com

Poland's Kaczynski says Russia launched major cyberattack against them

Poland's Jaroslaw Kaczynski said Russia launched a major cyberattack on Poland. The "large scale" cyberattack targetted top Polish politicians. Lawmakers of the EU member state held a closed-door session to discuss the cyberattack. A recent "large scale" cyberattack targeting top Polish politicians was launched from Russia, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader...
SocietyThe Guardian

Budapest Pride goes ahead in solidarity against Hungary’s anti-LBGTQ+ laws

For the second year in a row, Covid has succeeded in doing what many had once thought impossible: toning down Pride celebrations. From Berlin to Brighton, Toronto to San Francisco, parades have been cancelled or put online, floats forgotten and parties swapped for quieter, often more reflective events. But in...
SoccerVermilion Standard

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo takes Euro scoring leading in win against Hungary

It’s not how you start but how you finish, and Cristiano Ronaldo punctuated an important win for Portugal with two late goals against Hungary at Euro 2020. The Portugal star scored twice in a five-minute span towards the end of the game to seal a 3-0 victory against Hungary in front of 55,662 at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Tuesday.
Lifestyleroutesonline.com

Flydubai to add Poland’s capital to its network

The carrier, which continues to grow its European network, already serves Krakow. Flydubai has continued its string of new route announcements, saying it will fly from Dubai International (DXB) to the Polish capital Warsaw (WAW) from Sept. 30. “We have been flying to Krakow [KRK] in Poland since 2018 and,...
UEFAYubaNet

EU threatens action against Hungary’s controversial LGBT+ bill (VIDEO)

The European Union’s chief executive on Wednesday threatened legal action against Hungary for legislation that restricts young people’s access to information about LGBT+ issues. Last week, the Hungarian parliament approved the controversial bill, which has to be signed by the president to take effect. “This Hungarian bill is a shame,”...
Politicstherussophile.org

Campaigners call for EU action against Hungary’s latest anti-LGBTQI+ law

Campaigners are calling for the EU to take action against Hungary after its parliament passed another anti-LGBTQI+ law. On 15 June, Hungary voted through a law that bans showing schoolchildren LGBTQI+ material or featuring gay people in TV shows for under-18s. The Fidesz ruling party and far-right Jobbik party voted...
UEFAworldcapitaltimes.com

European Commission to take legal steps against Hungary’s anti-LGBTQ+ law

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday announced initial legal steps against Hungary’s new anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, pledging to use “all the powers of the Commission” to protect EU citizens’ rights. - Advertisement - “The Hungarian bill is a shame,” von der Leyen said Wednesday morning in Brussels ata...
UEFAbaltimoregaylife.com

Should Orange make a statement against Hungary’s anti-LGBTI law?

The Hungarian parliament passed a law last week that bans books, films and other media containing sexual content that is not heterosexual. Thousands of people took to the streets in Hungary to demonstrate against the law and hundreds of protesters gathered at Homomonument in Amsterdam as well. Thirteen European countries, including the Netherlands, issued a statement expressing concern that the law discriminates against gay, bisexual, transgender, bisexual, transgender and intersex people.
PoliticsLeague of The South

Support for Hungary’s Viktor Orban

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban has lead the effort in his country to ban under penalty of law the teaching of homosexual, transgender, and other perverted materials to children. Predictably, the European Union bureaucrats have threatened to kick Hungary our of their jew-dominated organization if Orban doesn’t relent. The League...
PoliticsPosted by
WRAL News

Poland, Israel in diplomatic spat over Poland's property law

WARSAW, Poland — Poland and Israel have summoned each other's diplomats in a growing dispute over Poland’s planned changes to property restitution rules that Israel and Jewish organizations say would prevent Jewish claims for compensation or property seized during the Holocaust and communist times. On Monday, Israeli charge d ’affaires...
Immigrationdebatepost.com

Viktor Orbán’s paranoid response to George Soros

All-out war continues between Viktor Orbán and George Soros. We published on November 20, as well as several international media, a vitriolic column in which the second urged Europe to remain firm vis-à-vis Hungary (its native country) and Poland. These two countries have vetoed the European Union’s (EU) multiannual budget proposal as well as the European recovery fund.
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Czech President Milos Zeman calls transgenders 'disgusting'

Prague [Czech Republic], June 28 (ANI): During a discussion on a controversial new law in Hungary regarding LGBTQ content, Czech President Milos Zeman on Sunday called transgender people "disgusting" in an interview with CNN Prima News. Zeman defended Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban over the furious international reaction on the...
Politicseureporter.co

EU to Hungary's Orban: Respect LGBT rights or leave

Respect LGBT rights or leave the European Union, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told Hungary's premier as EU leaders confronted Viktor Orban (pictured) over a law that bans schools from using materials seen as promoting homosexuality, writes Gabriela Baczynska. Several EU summit participants spoke of the most intense personal clash...
Politicsnewpaper24.com

EU insider admits Brussels nonetheless considers Britain underneath its rule: ‘You might be NO empire!’ | Politics | Information – NEWPAPER24

EU insider admits Brussels nonetheless considers Britain underneath its rule: ‘You might be NO empire!’ | Politics | Information. Many individuals within the EU’s 4 largest international locations assume that since Brexit, relations between EU and UK politicians have change into much less cordial. A number of additionally assume the EU remains to be decided to punish the UK for leaving. The findings in an unique survey for Euronews by Redfield and Wilton Methods replicate the strained relations between the 2 sides – regardless of a Complete Commerce Agreements struck final December.