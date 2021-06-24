The revolt against liberalism: what’s driving Poland and Hungary’s nativist turn?

If the health crisis drags on beyond the summer, it could undercut the Polish government and exacerbate tensions within the ruling camp. Poland appeared to pass through the first phase of the pandemic crisis in the spring and summer of 2020 relatively mildly, experiencing low rates of virus-related deaths compared to other European countries. The Polish government – led since 2015 by the right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) party – introduced some of Europe’s earliest and most radical lockdown restrictions in March (even denying Poles access to the forests) but then started to relax those measures quickly. During the summer, the government’s primary concern switched to the broader socioeconomic impact of its restrictions, as it attempted to open up the economy and society and move on from the pandemic issue as much as possible before the holiday season got underway.