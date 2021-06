Slowly but surely, the NCAA is moving forward with temporary Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) legislation. As expected the Division I Council voted today to recommend an interim NIL policy to the Board of Directors, which meets on Wednesday, one day before NIL laws go into effect in eight states, including Kentucky. The policy opens the door for schools in states that do not have NIL laws to make their own rules until federal legislation is put into place or the NCAA comes up with a more comprehensive plan.