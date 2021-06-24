Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson County, OH

Police reports

Weirton Daily Times
 5 days ago

Fight: A Yorkville woman said a neighbor was beating on her door, yelling for her boyfriend to come out and fight him, Wednesday. She said the man eventually went back in his own apartment, and when they arrived on scene deputies said they could hear screaming from inside the man’s apartment as they approached the door. His girlfriend initially told them he’d run out the front door, but later admitted he’d struck her in the eye and mouth because they’d come home from a bar intoxicated and she couldn’t unlock the door. She said he also threw her rabbit across the room. Deputies found the man lying in bed fully clothed and pretending to be asleep.

www.weirtondailytimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson County, OH
City
Mingo Junction, OH
City
Steubenville, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Jefferson County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Yorkville, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Domestic Violence#Asphalt#Rayland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell has tough choices to make on deal

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is facing conflicting political pressures as he hits the brakes on a bipartisan infrastructure deal that could give President Biden a major legislative accomplishment heading into the 2022 midterm election. McConnell, who blasted Democratic congressional leaders Monday for tying a reconciliation package opposed by...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court dismisses FTC, state antitrust cases against Facebook

A D.C. federal court on Monday dismissed two antitrust cases brought against Facebook last year in a major setback for federal and state regulators. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will have an opportunity to file an amended complaint, but the challenge from a coalition of state attorneys general led by New York's Letitia James (D) has been dismissed entirely.
BusinessPosted by
The Hill

Juul to pay $40 million to settle NC vaping lawsuit

E-cigarette company Juul will pay $40 million to settle a lawsuit in North Carolina for allegedly marketing their products to children, state Attorney General Josh Stein (D) announced Monday. Stein in May 2019 became the first state attorney general to sue the company for its role in the unprecedented surge...
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Former S.African leader Zuma sentenced to 15 months in jail

JOHANNESBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's highest court sentenced former President Jacob Zuma to 15 months in jail on Tuesday for failing to appear at a corruption inquiry, and gave him five days to appear before police. Zuma failed to appear at the inquiry led by Deputy Chief Justice...