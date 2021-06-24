Police reports

Fight: A Yorkville woman said a neighbor was beating on her door, yelling for her boyfriend to come out and fight him, Wednesday. She said the man eventually went back in his own apartment, and when they arrived on scene deputies said they could hear screaming from inside the man’s apartment as they approached the door. His girlfriend initially told them he’d run out the front door, but later admitted he’d struck her in the eye and mouth because they’d come home from a bar intoxicated and she couldn’t unlock the door. She said he also threw her rabbit across the room. Deputies found the man lying in bed fully clothed and pretending to be asleep.