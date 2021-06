EU nationals who have not obtained settled status by 30 June may be wrongly denied housing and jobs due to “convoluted” and “buried” Home Office guidance, business lawyers and landlord associations have warned.Ministers have been accused of failing to adequately inform employers and landlords of the rules around employing or renting to EU and EEA citizens who have not got EU settlement by the scheme’s deadline, which experts say is likely to lead to individuals missing out on their rights.The EU settlement scheme opened in March 2019 and required all EU and EEA nationals and their family members living in...