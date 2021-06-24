Severe heatwave in US states breaks June temperature records

The ongoing severe heatwave continues to grip the south-western states of the US, with temperatures exceeding 40C in a number of cities. Furnace Creek in Death Valley, California, recorded a maximum temperature of 53.2C (127.7F) on17 June, which is a new world record for the month and only 1.2C off the all-time global temperature record, 54.4C. The following night also broke June records for the warmest night in North America, with a low of 40.6C at Stovepipe Wells. Mexicali, in Mexico, also recorded a high of 50C on 17 June, adding to the growing list of countries that have hit 50C this year.