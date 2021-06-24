Cancel
Siskiyou County, CA

Red Flag Warning issued for Western Klamath National Forest by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Klamath National Forest Abundant Lightning Expected This Evening Over Portions of Northern Lake and Klamath County Scattered Thunderstorms Expected over Northern California Thursday Afternoon and Evening .The low will move southward Thursday focusing scattered thunderstorm activity over Northern California. Signals are a bit mixed in the models, with some models hitting the Modoc area harder than Siskiyou County and others doing the opposite. We expect thunderstorms on Thursday to begin early and then end earlier than normal. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 280 RED FLAG WARNING FOR TODAY HAS BEEN EXPIRED FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 280 The National Weather Service in Medford has cancelled the Red Flag Warning. * Impacts: Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * Affected area: In Northern CA...Fire Weather Zone 280, including the Klamath National Forest, Marble Mountains, Scott Bar Mountains and the communities of Happy Camp, Seiad Valley, Etna, and Fort Jones. * Wind: Gusty, quickly shifting outflow wind gusts to 40 mph range are possible. * Thunderstorms: Isolated dry thunderstorms are possible, but most of the thunderstorms are likely to produce at least some rainfall. * Additional Information: Thunderstorms Thursday are expected to move generally from east to west. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions Avoid tossing burning cigarettes on the ground, parking hot vehicles on dry vegetation, and using equipment that can cause sparks. Follow all fire restrictions. Find links to restrictions at weather.gov/medford/wildfire. One less spark, one less wildfire. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information. A Red Flag Warning does not mean there is a fire. It means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. These conditions promote rapid spread of fire which may become life threatening. Evacuate if ordered to, or if a fire threatens.

