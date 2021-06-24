Red Flag Warning issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 22:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest; South Central Oregon Desert including the BLM Land in Eastern Lake and Western Harney Counties Abundant Lightning Expected This Evening Over Portions of Northern Lake and Klamath County Scattered Thunderstorms Expected over Northern California Thursday Afternoon and Evening .The low will move southward Thursday focusing scattered thunderstorm activity over Northern California. Signals are a bit mixed in the models, with some models hitting the Modoc area harder than Siskiyou County and others doing the opposite. We expect thunderstorms on Thursday to begin early and then end earlier than normal. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 624 AND 625 * Impacts: Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * Affected area: In South Central OR...Fire Weather Zones 624 and 625 including the Fremont National Forest, the communities of Chemult, Fort Rock and others within the Christmas Valley. * Wind: Gusty, quickly shifting outflow wind gusts up to 40 mph range are possible. * Thunderstorms: Isolated dry thunderstorms are possible, but most are likely to produce at least some rainfall. * Additional Information: Isolated thunderstorm activity could continue after 11 PM, but confidence is not high and storms should be short lived. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD