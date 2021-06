Few people have done more to encourage contemporary followers of Christ to rediscover the ancient rhythms of Christianity than Richard Foster. For decades, as an author, speaker, and spiritual director, Foster has encouraged us to cultivate an intentional life with Christ, rooted in his Word, open to the witness of the Church through the ages, and led each moment by the guiding hand of the Spirit. It is this way of life that we aspire to at Dwell, and one of the primary reasons we are thrilled to have him lead our Dwell community through the discipline of biblical meditation this summer.