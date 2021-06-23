Dynamic piezoelectric MEMS-based optical metasurfaces

In quantum optics, it is common to assume that atoms are point-like objects compared to the wavelength of the electromagnetic field they interact with. However, this dipole approximation is not always valid, e.g., if atoms couple to the field at multiple discrete points. Previous work has shown that superconducting qubits coupled to a one-dimensional waveguide can behave as such "giant atoms" and then can interact through the waveguide without decohering, a phenomenon that is not possible with small atoms. Here, we show that this decoherence-free interaction is also possible when the coupling to the waveguide is chiral, i.e., when the coupling depends on the propagation direction of the light. Furthermore, we derive conditions under which the giant atoms in such chiral architectures exhibit dark states. In particular, we show that unlike small atoms, giant atoms in a chiral waveguide can reach a dark state even without being excited by a coherent drive. We also show that in the driven-dissipative regime, dark states can be populated faster in giant atoms. The results presented here lay a foundation for applications based on giant atoms in quantum simulations and quantum networks with chiral settings.