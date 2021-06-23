Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Community factors associated with local epidemic timing of respiratory syncytial virus: A spatiotemporal modeling study

By Zhe Zheng, zhe.zheng@yale.edu, Virginia E. Pitzer, Joshua L. Warren, Daniel M. Weinberger
Science Now
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRespiratory syncytial virus (RSV) causes a large burden of morbidity in young children and the elderly. Spatial variability in the timing of RSV epidemics provides an opportunity to probe the factors driving its transmission, including factors that influence epidemic seeding and growth rates. Using hospitalization data from Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York, we estimated epidemic timing at the ZIP code level using harmonic regression and then used a Bayesian meta-regression model to evaluate correlates of epidemic timing. Earlier epidemics were associated with larger household size and greater population density. Nearby localities had similar epidemic timing. Our results suggest that RSV epidemics grow faster in areas with more local contact opportunities, and that epidemic spread follows a spatial diffusion process based on geographic proximity. Our findings can inform the timing of delivery of RSV extended half-life prophylaxis and maternal vaccines and guide future studies on the transmission dynamics of RSV.

advances.sciencemag.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epidemics#Respiratory Tract#Population Study#Respiratory Disease#Rsv#Science Advances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public Healthsky963.com

Increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) seen in North Georgia

District Two Public Health Department is issuing a health advisory regarding an increased activity of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The district has been notified of an uptick of children presenting with upper respiratory infections requiring hospitalization in North Georgia. RSV infection is spread through droplets when a person coughs or sneezes, and through direct contact with a contaminated surface. The symptoms of RSV in children 6 months and older may include: decreased appetite, followed by a cough, sneezing, fever, and possible wheezing. In children six months or younger, symptoms may present as irritability, poor feeding, lethargy, and apnea with or without fever. There is no specific treatment for RSV infection, and in most cases, symptoms can be managed at home. The CDC recommends anyone who feels sick should remain home until symptoms resolve. For more information about RSV visit https://www.cdc.gov/rsv/index.html. If a childcare facility experiences an increased volume of upper respiratory infections contact District Two Public Health to obtain contact tracing information at 770-535-5743.
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Respiratory Virus Detections Decreased During COVID-19

Monthly antibiotic prescriptions for respiratory tract infections decreased 79 percent during pandemic period. TUESDAY, June 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Respiratory virus detections decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic period, according to a research letter published online June 21 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Alexander J. Lepak, M.D., from the University of...
ScienceMcKnight's

Unintended effects: Antibiotic prescribing falls 79 percent for respiratory viruses

A big decrease in respiratory virus cases during the COVID-19 pandemic has gone hand-in-hand with a massive drop in antibiotic prescribing, a new study has found. The authors foresee pandemic mitigation measures being used to help reduce overprescribing in the future. Investigators tracked respiratory virus activity and antibiotic prescriptions indexed...
Public Healthlocalmemphis.com

Respiratory viruses are on the rise after COVID-19 restrictions eased

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Now that we are starting to gather and unmask, viruses are making a comeback during a time we wouldn't normally have them. RSV, parainfluenza, and other respiratory viruses are on the rise in the U.S. It is because of loosening of the strict COVID guidelines we've had in place this past year.
Public Healthaappublications.org

Study: SARS-CoV-2 in hospitalized infants reflects community virus levels

Editor’s note: For the latest news on COVID-19, visit http://bit.ly/AAPNewsCOVID19. Infants hospitalized primarily for evaluation of serious bacterial infection were more likely to have SARS-CoV-2 infection when virus circulation in the community was high, according to a study published today in Pediatrics. Case reports have shown that SARS-CoV-2 infection in...
ScienceNature.com

A unifying nonlinear probabilistic epidemic model in space and time

Covid-19 epidemic dramatically relaunched the importance of mathematical modelling in supporting governments decisions to slow down the disease propagation. On the other hand, it remains a challenging task for mathematical modelling. The interplay between different models could be a key element in the modelling strategies. Here we propose a continuous space-time non-linear probabilistic model from which we can derive many of the existing models both deterministic and stochastic as for example SI, SIR, SIR stochastic, continuous-time stochastic models, discrete stochastic models, Fisher–Kolmogorov model. A partial analogy with the statistical interpretation of quantum mechanics provides an interpretation of the model. Epidemic forecasting is one of its possible applications; in principle, the model can be used in order to locate those regions of space where the infection probability is going to increase. The connection between non-linear probabilistic and non-linear deterministic models is analyzed. In particular, it is shown that the Fisher–Kolmogorov equation is connected to linear probabilistic models. On the other hand, a generalized version of the Fisher–Kolmogorov equation is derived from the non-linear probabilistic model and is shown to be characterized by a non-homogeneous time-dependent diffusion coefficient (anomalous diffusion) which encodes information about the non-linearity of the probabilistic model.
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Fauci U-turns on masks AGAIN as he says fully-vaccinated Americans should wear face coverings in areas with low jab rate

DR ANTHONY Fauci has flip-flopped on masks once again, telling fully vaccinated people living in areas with low vaccination rates that they should still wear face coverings. Fauci made the remarks during an appearance on NBC's Meet the Press on Sunday after host Chuck Todd asked him if he'd wear a mask in a city such as Biloxi, Mississippi.
ScienceNature.com

A review and agenda for integrated disease models including social and behavioural factors

Social and behavioural factors are critical to the emergence, spread and containment of human disease, and are key determinants of the course, duration and outcomes of disease outbreaks. Recent epidemics of Ebola in West Africa and coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) globally have reinforced the importance of developing infectious disease models that better integrate social and behavioural dynamics and theories. Meanwhile, the growth in capacity, coordination and prioritization of social science research and of risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) practice within the current pandemic response provides an opportunity for collaboration among epidemiological modellers, social scientists and RCCE practitioners towards a mutually beneficial research and practice agenda. Here, we provide a review of the current modelling methodologies and describe the challenges and opportunities for integrating them with social science research and RCCE practice. Finally, we set out an agenda for advancing transdisciplinary collaboration for integrated disease modelling and for more robust policy and practice for reducing disease transmission.
ScienceCumberland County Sentinel

Study: Many virus cases undetected in early months

Scientists at the National Institutes of Health who studied blood samples from across the United States have discovered that for every coronavirus infection recorded during the spring and summer of 2020, nearly five more went undetected — amounting to nearly 17 million additional cases by July 2020. The discovery, published...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

Vaccinated People Who Get COVID Have These 3 Things in Common, Study Shows

155 million people in the U.S. fight off COVID—but no vaccine is 100 percent effective in preventing the virus from entering your body and, in some cases, making you sick. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that, by the end of April, more than 10,000 people in the U.S. had tested positively for COVID after vaccination, and researchers are still trying to find out more about what these breakthrough cases mean for those affected. One new study concluded that vaccinated people who do get COVID share some key similarities.
Brooklyn, NYEurekAlert

Study uncovers major breakthrough in understanding and treating respiratory inflammation

[Brooklyn, New York] - [June 21, 2021] - Applied Biological Laboratories (Applied Bio), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the respiratory disease market, announced that its study published online in Immunology, Inflammation and Disease was able to determine the mechanism behind respiratory inflammation and treat it effectively with Biovanta(TM), a 100% naturally derived, over-the-counter (OTC) drug for cold, cough and sore throat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy