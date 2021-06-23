Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

One for all: Universal material model based on minimal state-space neural networks

By Colin Bonatti, Dirk Mohr, dmohr@ethz.ch
Science Now
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComputational models describing the mechanical behavior of materials are indispensable when optimizing the stiffness and strength of structures. The use of state-of-the-art models is often limited in engineering practice due to their mathematical complexity, with each material class requiring its own distinct formulation. Here, we develop a recurrent neural network framework for material modeling by introducing “Minimal State Cells.” The framework is successfully applied to datasets representing four distinct classes of materials. It reproduces the three-dimensional stress-strain responses for arbitrary loading paths accurately and replicates the state space of conventional models. The final result is a universal model that is flexible enough to capture the mechanical behavior of any engineering material while providing an interpretable representation of their state.

advances.sciencemag.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Models#Min#Deep Neural Networks#Universal#Science Advances#Gru#Nonmechanical
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Engineering
News Break
Technology
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
News Break
Chemistry
Related
Engineeringarxiv.org

Failing with Grace: Learning Neural Network Controllers that are Boundedly Unsafe

In this work, we consider the problem of learning a feed-forward neural network (NN) controller to safely steer an arbitrarily shaped planar robot in a compact and obstacle-occluded workspace. Unlike existing methods that depend strongly on the density of data points close to the boundary of the safe state space to train NN controllers with closed-loop safety guarantees, we propose an approach that lifts such assumptions on the data that are hard to satisfy in practice and instead allows for graceful safety violations, i.e., of a bounded magnitude that can be spatially controlled. To do so, we employ reachability analysis methods to encapsulate safety constraints in the training process. Specifically, to obtain a computationally efficient over-approximation of the forward reachable set of the closed-loop system, we partition the robot's state space into cells and adaptively subdivide the cells that contain states which may escape the safe set under the trained control law. To do so, we first design appropriate under- and over-approximations of the robot's footprint to adaptively subdivide the configuration space into cells. Then, using the overlap between each cell's forward reachable set and the set of infeasible robot configurations as a measure for safety violations, we introduce penalty terms into the loss function that penalize this overlap in the training process. As a result, our method can learn a safe vector field for the closed-loop system and, at the same time, provide numerical worst-case bounds on safety violation over the whole configuration space, defined by the overlap between the over-approximation of the forward reachable set of the closed-loop system and the set of unsafe states. Moreover, it can control the tradeoff between computational complexity and tightness of these bounds. Finally, we provide a simulation study that verifies the efficacy of the proposed scheme.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Symplectic Learning for Hamiltonian Neural Networks

Machine learning methods are widely used in the natural sciences to model and predict physical systems from observation data. Yet, they are often used as poorly understood "black boxes," disregarding existing mathematical structure and invariants of the problem. Recently, the proposal of Hamiltonian Neural Networks (HNNs) took a first step towards a unified "gray box" approach, using physical insight to improve performance for Hamiltonian systems. In this paper, we explore a significantly improved training method for HNNs, exploiting the symplectic structure of Hamiltonian systems with a different loss function. This frees the loss from an artificial lower bound. We mathematically guarantee the existence of an exact Hamiltonian function which the HNN can learn. This allows us to prove and numerically analyze the errors made by HNNs which, in turn, renders them fully explainable. Finally, we present a novel post-training correction to obtain the true Hamiltonian only from discretized observation data, up to an arbitrary order.
Computersarxiv.org

A Logical Neural Network Structure With More Direct Mapping From Logical Relations

Logical relations widely exist in human activities. Human use them for making judgement and decision according to various conditions, which are embodied in the form of \emph{if-then} rules. As an important kind of cognitive intelligence, it is prerequisite of representing and storing logical relations rightly into computer systems so as to make automatic judgement and decision, especially for high-risk domains like medical diagnosis. However, current numeric ANN (Artificial Neural Network) models are good at perceptual intelligence such as image recognition while they are not good at cognitive intelligence such as logical representation, blocking the further application of ANN. To solve it, researchers have tried to design logical ANN models to represent and store logical relations. Although there are some advances in this research area, recent works still have disadvantages because the structures of these logical ANN models still don't map more directly with logical relations which will cause the corresponding logical relations cannot be read out from their network structures. Therefore, in order to represent logical relations more clearly by the neural network structure and to read out logical relations from it, this paper proposes a novel logical ANN model by designing the new logical neurons and links in demand of logical representation. Compared with the recent works on logical ANN models, this logical ANN model has more clear corresponding with logical relations using the more direct mapping method herein, thus logical relations can be read out following the connection patterns of the network structure. Additionally, less neurons are used.
Computersarxiv.org

Fea2Fea: Exploring Structural Feature Correlations via Graph Neural Networks

Structural features are important features in graph datasets. However, although there are some correlation analysis of features based on covariance, there is no relevant research on exploring structural feature correlation on graphs with graph neural network based models. In this paper, we introduce graph feature to feature (Fea2Fea) prediction pipelines in a low dimensional space to explore some preliminary results on structural feature correlation, which is based on graph neural network. The results show that there exists high correlation between some of the structural features. A redundant feature combination with initial node features, which is filtered by graph neural network has improved its classification accuracy in some graph datasets. We compare the difference between concatenation methods on connecting embeddings between features and show that the simplest is the best. We generalize on the synthetic geometric graphs and certify the results on prediction difficulty between two structural features.
arxiv.org

The Rate of Convergence of Variation-Constrained Deep Neural Networks

Multi-layer feedforward networks have been used to approximate a wide range of nonlinear functions. An important and fundamental problem is to understand the learnability of a network model through its statistical risk, or the expected prediction error on future data. To the best of our knowledge, the rate of convergence of neural networks shown by existing works is bounded by at most the order of $n^{-1/4}$ for a sample size of $n$. In this paper, we show that a class of variation-constrained neural networks, with arbitrary width, can achieve near-parametric rate $n^{-1/2+\delta}$ for an arbitrarily small positive constant $\delta$. It is equivalent to $n^{-1 +2\delta}$ under the mean squared error. This rate is also observed by numerical experiments. The result indicates that the neural function space needed for approximating smooth functions may not be as large as what is often perceived. Our result also provides insight to the phenomena that deep neural networks do not easily suffer from overfitting when the number of neurons and learning parameters rapidly grow with $n$ or even surpass $n$. We also discuss the rate of convergence regarding other network parameters, including the input dimension, network layer, and coefficient norm.
Computersarxiv.org

NAX: Co-Designing Neural Network and Hardware Architecture for Memristive Xbar based Computing Systems

In-Memory Computing (IMC) hardware using Memristive Crossbar Arrays (MCAs) are gaining popularity to accelerate Deep Neural Networks (DNNs) since it alleviates the "memory wall" problem associated with von-Neumann architecture. The hardware efficiency (energy, latency and area) as well as application accuracy (considering device and circuit non-idealities) of DNNs mapped to such hardware are co-dependent on network parameters, such as kernel size, depth etc. and hardware architecture parameters such as crossbar size. However, co-optimization of both network and hardware parameters presents a challenging search space comprising of different kernel sizes mapped to varying crossbar sizes. To that effect, we propose NAX -- an efficient neural architecture search engine that co-designs neural network and IMC based hardware architecture. NAX explores the aforementioned search space to determine kernel and corresponding crossbar sizes for each DNN layer to achieve optimal tradeoffs between hardware efficiency and application accuracy. Our results from NAX show that the networks have heterogeneous crossbar sizes across different network layers, and achieves optimal hardware efficiency and accuracy considering the non-idealities in crossbars. On CIFAR-10 and Tiny ImageNet, our models achieve 0.8%, 0.2% higher accuracy, and 17%, 4% lower EDAP (energy-delay-area product) compared to a baseline ResNet-20 and ResNet-18 models, respectively.
arxiv.org

Conditional Deformable Image Registration with Convolutional Neural Network

Recent deep learning-based methods have shown promising results and runtime advantages in deformable image registration. However, analyzing the effects of hyperparameters and searching for optimal regularization parameters prove to be too prohibitive in deep learning-based methods. This is because it involves training a substantial number of separate models with distinct hyperparameter values. In this paper, we propose a conditional image registration method and a new self-supervised learning paradigm for deep deformable image registration. By learning the conditional features that correlated with the regularization hyperparameter, we demonstrate that optimal solutions with arbitrary hyperparameters can be captured by a single deep convolutional neural network. In addition, the smoothness of the resulting deformation field can be manipulated with arbitrary strength of smoothness regularization during inference. Extensive experiments on a large-scale brain MRI dataset show that our proposed method enables the precise control of the smoothness of the deformation field without sacrificing the runtime advantage or registration accuracy.
arxiv.org

Fast, high-fidelity Lyman $α$ forests with convolutional neural networks

Full-physics cosmological simulations are powerful tools for studying the formation and evolution of structure in the universe but require extreme computational resources. Here, we train a convolutional neural network to use a cheaper N-body-only simulation to reconstruct the baryon hydrodynamic variables (density, temperature, and velocity) on scales relevant to the Lyman-$\alpha$ (Ly$\alpha$) forest, using data from Nyx simulations. We show that our method enables rapid estimation of these fields at a resolution of $\sim$20kpc, and captures the statistics of the Ly$\alpha$ forest with much greater accuracy than existing approximations. Because our model is fully-convolutional, we can train on smaller simulation boxes and deploy on much larger ones, enabling substantial computational savings. Furthermore, as our method produces an approximation for the hydrodynamic fields instead of Ly$\alpha$ flux directly, it is not limited to a particular choice of ionizing background or mean transmitted flux.
Computersarxiv.org

BFTrainer: Low-Cost Training of Neural Networks on Unfillable Supercomputer Nodes

Supercomputer FCFS-based scheduling policies result in many transient idle nodes, a phenomenon that is only partially alleviated by backfill scheduling methods that promote small jobs to run before large jobs. Here we describe how to realize a novel use for these otherwise wasted resources, namely, deep neural network (DNN) training. This important workload is easily organized as many small fragments that can be configured dynamically to fit essentially any node*time hole in a supercomputer's schedule. We describe how the task of rescaling suitable DNN training tasks to fit dynamically changing holes can be formulated as a deterministic mixed integer linear programming (MILP)-based resource allocation algorithm, and show that this MILP problem can be solved efficiently at run time. We show further how this MILP problem can be adapted to optimize for administrator- or user-defined metrics. We validate our method with supercomputer scheduler logs and different DNN training scenarios, and demonstrate efficiencies of up to 93% compared with running the same training tasks on dedicated nodes. Our method thus enables substantial supercomputer resources to be allocated to DNN training with no impact on other applications.
Computersarxiv.org

Minimum sharpness: Scale-invariant parameter-robustness of neural networks

Toward achieving robust and defensive neural networks, the robustness against the weight parameters perturbations, i.e., sharpness, attracts attention in recent years (Sun et al., 2020). However, sharpness is known to remain a critical issue, "scale-sensitivity." In this paper, we propose a novel sharpness measure, Minimum Sharpness. It is known that NNs have a specific scale transformation that constitutes equivalent classes where functional properties are completely identical, and at the same time, their sharpness could change unlimitedly. We define our sharpness through a minimization problem over the equivalent NNs being invariant to the scale transformation. We also develop an efficient and exact technique to make the sharpness tractable, which reduces the heavy computational costs involved with Hessian. In the experiment, we observed that our sharpness has a valid correlation with the generalization of NNs and runs with less computational cost than existing sharpness measures.
arxiv.org

Scalable Perception-Action-Communication Loops with Convolutional and Graph Neural Networks

Ting-Kuei Hu, Fernando Gama, Tianlong Chen, Wenqing Zheng, Zhangyang Wang, Alejandro Ribeiro, Brian M. Sadler. In this paper, we present a perception-action-communication loop design using Vision-based Graph Aggregation and Inference (VGAI). This multi-agent decentralized learning-to-control framework maps raw visual observations to agent actions, aided by local communication among neighboring agents. Our framework is implemented by a cascade of a convolutional and a graph neural network (CNN / GNN), addressing agent-level visual perception and feature learning, as well as swarm-level communication, local information aggregation and agent action inference, respectively. By jointly training the CNN and GNN, image features and communication messages are learned in conjunction to better address the specific task. We use imitation learning to train the VGAI controller in an offline phase, relying on a centralized expert controller. This results in a learned VGAI controller that can be deployed in a distributed manner for online execution. Additionally, the controller exhibits good scaling properties, with training in smaller teams and application in larger teams. Through a multi-agent flocking application, we demonstrate that VGAI yields performance comparable to or better than other decentralized controllers, using only the visual input modality and without accessing precise location or motion state information.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Proxy Convexity: A Unified Framework for the Analysis of Neural Networks Trained by Gradient Descent

Although the optimization objectives for learning neural networks are highly non-convex, gradient-based methods have been wildly successful at learning neural networks in practice. This juxtaposition has led to a number of recent studies on provable guarantees for neural networks trained by gradient descent. Unfortunately, the techniques in these works are often highly specific to the problem studied in each setting, relying on different assumptions on the distribution, optimization parameters, and network architectures, making it difficult to generalize across different settings. In this work, we propose a unified non-convex optimization framework for the analysis of neural network training. We introduce the notions of proxy convexity and proxy Polyak-Lojasiewicz (PL) inequalities, which are satisfied if the original objective function induces a proxy objective function that is implicitly minimized when using gradient methods. We show that stochastic gradient descent (SGD) on objectives satisfying proxy convexity or the proxy PL inequality leads to efficient guarantees for proxy objective functions. We further show that many existing guarantees for neural networks trained by gradient descent can be unified through proxy convexity and proxy PL inequalities.
arxiv.org

A Construction Kit for Efficient Low Power Neural Network Accelerator Designs

Implementing embedded neural network processing at the edge requires efficient hardware acceleration that couples high computational performance with low power consumption. Driven by the rapid evolution of network architectures and their algorithmic features, accelerator designs are constantly updated and improved. To evaluate and compare hardware design choices, designers can refer to a myriad of accelerator implementations in the literature. Surveys provide an overview of these works but are often limited to system-level and benchmark-specific performance metrics, making it difficult to quantitatively compare the individual effect of each utilized optimization technique. This complicates the evaluation of optimizations for new accelerator designs, slowing-down the research progress. This work provides a survey of neural network accelerator optimization approaches that have been used in recent works and reports their individual effects on edge processing performance. It presents the list of optimizations and their quantitative effects as a construction kit, allowing to assess the design choices for each building block separately. Reported optimizations range from up to 10'000x memory savings to 33x energy reductions, providing chip designers an overview of design choices for implementing efficient low power neural network accelerators.
Engineeringmathworks.com

Modelling of Supercapacitors Based on Simplified Circuit

Modelling of supercapacitors based on simplified equivalent circuit is given in this document. This model gives the SC charactersitcs for 310 F capacitor value. M. E. Şahİn, F. Blaabjerg and A. Sangwongwanİch, "Modelling of supercapacitors based on simplified equivalent circuit," in CPSS Transactions on Power Electronics and Applications, vol. 6, no. 1, pp. 31-39, March 2021, doi: 10.24295/CPSSTPEA.2021.00003.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

POLAR: A Polynomial Arithmetic Framework for Verifying Neural-Network Controlled Systems

We propose POLAR, a \textbf{pol}ynomial \textbf{ar}ithmetic framework that leverages polynomial overapproximations with interval remainders for bounded-time reachability analysis of neural network-controlled systems (NNCSs). Compared with existing arithmetic approaches that use standard Taylor models, our framework uses a novel approach to iteratively overapproximate the neuron output ranges layer-by-layer with a combination of Bernstein polynomial interpolation for continuous activation functions and Taylor model arithmetic for the other operations. This approach can overcome the main drawback in the standard Taylor model arithmetic, i.e. its inability to handle functions that cannot be well approximated by Taylor polynomials, and significantly improve the accuracy and efficiency of reachable states computation for NNCSs. To further tighten the overapproximation, our method keeps the Taylor model remainders symbolic under the linear mappings when estimating the output range of a neural network. We show that POLAR can be seamlessly integrated with existing Taylor model flowpipe construction techniques, and demonstrate that POLAR significantly outperforms the current state-of-the-art techniques on a suite of benchmarks.
Computersarxiv.org

Comparative Error Analysis in Neural and Finite-state Models for Unsupervised Character-level Transduction

Traditionally, character-level transduction problems have been solved with finite-state models designed to encode structural and linguistic knowledge of the underlying process, whereas recent approaches rely on the power and flexibility of sequence-to-sequence models with attention. Focusing on the less explored unsupervised learning scenario, we compare the two model classes side by side and find that they tend to make different types of errors even when achieving comparable performance. We analyze the distributions of different error classes using two unsupervised tasks as testbeds: converting informally romanized text into the native script of its language (for Russian, Arabic, and Kannada) and translating between a pair of closely related languages (Serbian and Bosnian). Finally, we investigate how combining finite-state and sequence-to-sequence models at decoding time affects the output quantitatively and qualitatively.
ScienceNature.com

Seeking quantum advantage for neural networks

A study based on effective dimension shows that a quantum neural network can have increased capability and trainability as compared to its classical counterpart. Neural networks and machine learning methods are now ingrained in our everyday lives — for example, when an online video is recommended to us by an algorithm. They are also employed in pharmaceutical design, medical diagnosis and many other areas of basic science research. Neural networks allow for classification and clustering of large datasets with many features, by training the parameters associated with the neural connections, somewhat analogous to the learning process in the brain. But what if we could make neural networks even more powerful than they already are? This is precisely the question addressed in a new Article published in this issue of Nature Computational Science by Abbas and colleagues1. They demonstrate that quantum neural networks — neural networks that are run on a quantum computer — can have a higher capacity (that is, can describe more functions) than classical (that is, traditional) neural networks.
Computersarxiv.org

Gradient-Based Interpretability Methods and Binarized Neural Networks

Binarized Neural Networks (BNNs) have the potential to revolutionize the way that deep learning is carried out in edge computing platforms. However, the effectiveness of interpretability methods on these networks has not been assessed. In this paper, we compare the performance of several widely used saliency map-based interpretabilty techniques (Gradient,...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Rate Distortion Characteristic Modeling for Neural Image Compression

End-to-end optimization capability offers neural image compression (NIC) superior lossy compression performance. However, distinct models are required to be trained to reach different points in the rate-distortion (R-D) space. In this paper, we consider the problem of R-D characteristic analysis and modeling for NIC. We make efforts to formulate the essential mathematical functions to describe the R-D behavior of NIC using deep network and statistical modeling. Thus continuous bit-rate points could be elegantly realized by leveraging such model via a single trained network. In this regard, we propose a plugin-in module to learn the relationship between the target bit-rate and the binary representation for the latent variable of auto-encoder. Furthermore, we model the rate and distortion characteristic of NIC as a function of the coding parameter $\lambda$ respectively. Our experiments show our proposed method is easy to adopt and obtains competitive coding performance with fixed-rate coding approaches, which would benefit the practical deployment of NIC. In addition, the proposed model could be applied to NIC rate control with limited bit-rate error using a single network.
Computersarxiv.org

A mechanistic-based data-driven approach to accelerate structural topology optimization through finite element convolutional neural network (FE-CNN)

In this paper, a mechanistic data-driven approach is proposed to accelerate structural topology optimization, employing an in-house developed finite element convolutional neural network (FE-CNN). Our approach can be divided into two stages: offline training, and online optimization. During offline training, a mapping function is built between high and low resolution representations of a given design domain. The mapping is expressed by a FE-CNN, which targets a common objective function value (e.g., structural compliance) across design domains of differing resolutions. During online optimization, an arbitrary design domain of high resolution is reduced to low resolution through the trained mapping function. The original high-resolution domain is thus designed by computations performed on only the low-resolution version, followed by an inverse mapping back to the high-resolution domain. Numerical examples demonstrate that this approach can accelerate optimization by up to an order of magnitude in computational time. Our proposed approach therefore shows great potential to overcome the curse-of-dimensionality incurred by density-based structural topology optimization. The limitation of our present approach is also discussed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy