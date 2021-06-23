Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

EDITORIAL: As Church Doors Reopen, Healing is Needed Outside

By WI Editorial Staff
washingtoninformer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen elected leaders forced the closure of public venues in March 2020 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, church doors were closed, as well. In fact, churches were cited as “hot spots” for the spread of the virus because, reportedly, parishioners who didn’t take the virus seriously often sat close together and many did not wear masks.

www.washingtoninformer.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Services#Sanctuaries#Cashapp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Evictions
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
Lake Charles, LALake Charles American Press

Episcopal Church opens its doors to Temple Sinai congregants

Temple Sinai is still under reconstruction because of hurricane damage. Nevertheless, Shabbes (Sabbath) Eve will be celebrated in Lake Charles on Friday, June 25, beginning at 5:30 at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd. “We want to express our profuse gratitude to the Church of the Good Shepherd for...
ReligionBrunswick News

We all need the church

Who needs the church? Have you ever wondered that or felt that yourself?. Certainly, you probably know others who feel that way. I can understand that many people have been hurt by the church, and others find that the church seems to be irrelevant to them. It seems that many today trivialize the nature and the role of the church as something that is not that important. Surely, the church as a whole has had her faults, but can I encourage you to perhaps rethink your ideas concerning the church of Jesus Christ. Our culture has become more independent and this often creates a situation where some people ignore the church. As westernized Americans, we live self-reliant, self-sufficient lives. We think we can do it all on our own. Church is seen as just a formality. We think we do not need it, but this just reveals our spiritual immaturity. I have head statements like, “I love Jesus, but I just can’t stand the church.”
San Bernardino, CARedlands Daily Facts

San Bernardino diocese reopens churches to full capacity, without masks for vaccinated

After the state’s coronavirus reopening this week, the Diocese of San Bernardino is issuing new safety guidelines for worshippers. Effective Saturday, June 19, all parishes within the diocese can continue to operate at 100% capacity indoors, without masks for those who are vaccinated, according to diocesan guidelines listed in a letter issued this week by Bishop Alberto Rojas.
Religionoc-breeze.com

Message from Neighborhood Church: Let’s get outside

Romans 1:20 For His invisible attributes, namely, His eternal power and divine nature, have been clearly perceived, ever since the creation of the world, in the things that have been made. So, they are without excuse. Psalms 19:1-2 The heavens declare the glory of God, and the sky above proclaims...
San Gabriel, CAspectrumnews1.com

LA Archdiocese gives go-ahead for churches to fully reopen indoors

SAN GABRIEL, Calif. — Sunday was a special day for Father Matt Wheeler of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in San Gabriel. Not only was it his birthday, but the Sunday marked the first morning he was able to get ready for mass once again — that is, mass in-person, indoors and in the church at full capacity.
The State-Journal

Clothes Closet reopening at First Baptist Church

First Baptist Church at the Singing Bridge is reopening the Clothes Closet after being closed for 16 months due to COVID-19. Clothes Closet will be open Wednesday evenings from 6-7:30 p.m. starting July 7. Patrons can shop for multiple family members. For COVID-19 safety reasons, Clothes Closet requests that children...
Family RelationshipsTimes and Democrat

EDITORIAL: The need for fathers is as great as ever

You've know the stories: Deadbeat dads who abandon children and refuse to pay child support; more and more single-parent homes, with the father being the absent figure and very often getting the blame for the home's breakup; the great need for male mentors and role models to replace the father figures too few children ever know.
New Haven, CTPosted by
New Haven Independent

Gospel Brunch Takes Church Outside

Before Kevin Monroe and Devotion hit the stage Sunday afternoon on the Green, Rev. Kevin Ewing of Center Church on the Green and Baobab Tree Studios addressed the hundreds of people who had gathered to hear the music and the message. He pointed out that gospel music has been a part of the programming of the International Festival of Arts and Ideas for years, and this year was no different. He welcomed people who already knew gospel and people who were about to get their first taste.
Religionwvua23.com

Local church destroyed in fire reopens after two years

Members of Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church held a ribbon-cutting and dedication service on Sunday, June 27, to celebrate the completion of its new sanctuary. “Here at the Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church, God has blessed us and given us good things,” Pastor Frank Kennedy Sr. said. “We’re so grateful and so honored.”
Champlain, NYsuncommunitynews.com

Volunteers needed for Wall That Heals

The rolling replica of the Washington, D.C. Vietnam Veterans Memorial will make its way to northern New York June 24-27 when it comes to the Great Chazy River Memorial Post 1418 in Champlain. More details about its highly anticipated arrival will be announced in the coming weeks as fundraising efforts continue. CHAMPLAIN | The Wall That Heals is set to be at VFW Post 1418 June 24 through June 27.
WorldBBC

Methodist Church allows same-sex marriage in 'momentous' vote

The Methodist Church has become the largest religious denomination in Britain to permit same-sex marriages. A vote to change the definition of marriage at the Methodist Conference on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed by 254 in favour with 46 against. Freedom of conscience clauses mean ministers will not be forced to conduct...
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

9 Considerations as You Reopen Your Church Building

Finding your new rhythm in this time of transition. This season may not seem beautiful at the moment, but I believe we have a unique opportunity to see our ministries thrive today and in the days to come. Some of the greatest moments in church history have been when the boldness of the gospel meets severe constraints.
Religionclearwatertribune.com

First Christian Church News for the week of June 30, 2021

God is described as a father. Depending on a person’s experience, “father” may be a wonderful, supportive, and comforting word, or it may bring memories of abandonment, neglect, or worse. Not all dads are alike. When God is said to be like a father, what kind of father is God?
Provo, UTDaily Herald

LDS Church reopens Provo Missionary Training Center

The faces of some newly called missionaries are shining brighter Wednesday after The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the Missionary Training Center in Provo has reopened. For the first time in 15 months, a small group of new missionaries arrived at the Missionary Training Center, or MTC,...
Opelika, ALopelikaobserver.com

Justice In the Church

By providing financial assistance to widows who were in need, the church at Ephesus was fulfilling a vital part of its mission (1 Timothy 5:3-16). The church as the body of Christ is to practice justice, mercy and faithfulness (see Matthew 23:23). When this is done, people are able to live and thrive in community. In the kingdom of God, everyone is someone and Jesus Christ is everything.
Religionftc.co

Letters to My Students: On Pastoring

Why did you write this book? What inspired you to write it?. From my earliest days of processing my call to ministry, Charles Spurgeon’s Lectures to My Students proved not only insightful, but transformative. Spurgeon’s classic work spoke to me then and it still speaks to me today. Similarly, I’ve found myself over the years fielding countless questions from seminary students, local church pastors, and all those engaged in ministry service. Therefore, I took a similar approach to Spurgeon and sought to address real-world, practical questions about local-church ministry service in this series, and for this volume in particular, questions and issues related to pastoral ministry.
Religionoutreachmagazine.com

Healing From Pain in the Church

Keys to getting free of the church pain holding you back. How many times have you heard someone say they are not stepping foot inside a church again because they had been hurt at church? The reality is that far too many people have been hurt inside the walls of a church.
ReligionSturgis Journal

The church: Deconstructing, or deteriorating?

Today, many Christians, especially those under age 40, are asking difficult questions about the faith. They are questioning assumptions taught by, or caught from, their parents. This is particularly true of assumptions regarding sexuality and racial justice. The process is known as “deconstruction,” a term borrowed from the philosopher Jacques...