EDITORIAL: As Church Doors Reopen, Healing is Needed Outside

Who needs the church? Have you ever wondered that or felt that yourself?. Certainly, you probably know others who feel that way. I can understand that many people have been hurt by the church, and others find that the church seems to be irrelevant to them. It seems that many today trivialize the nature and the role of the church as something that is not that important. Surely, the church as a whole has had her faults, but can I encourage you to perhaps rethink your ideas concerning the church of Jesus Christ. Our culture has become more independent and this often creates a situation where some people ignore the church. As westernized Americans, we live self-reliant, self-sufficient lives. We think we can do it all on our own. Church is seen as just a formality. We think we do not need it, but this just reveals our spiritual immaturity. I have head statements like, “I love Jesus, but I just can’t stand the church.”