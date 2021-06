National launch of Tender by Design™ now gives operators across the country access to tender, high-quality and competitively priced beef year-round. “Unpredictability is a major challenge in the beef industry, and this is especially true in today’s market. Variance in the quality of beef driven by the time of year and pricing fluctuations hurt the bottom line and create unwanted pressures as operators aim to deliver consistent, high-quality steak offerings that attract and retain diners,” said David Poe, SVP, category management, US Foods. “With the launch of Tender by Design™, US Foods solves these pain points with an exclusive process that brings tender, high-quality and competitively priced steaks to operators across the country year-round.”