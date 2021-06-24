Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Rosa, CA

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

www.modernreaders.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Santa Rosa, CA
Business
State
California State
City
Santa Rosa, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luther Burbank
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lbc#Zacks Investment Research#Luther Burbank Savings#Bank#Lbc#The Thomson Reuters#Federated Hermes Inc#Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa#Luther Burbank Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Amalgamated Bank Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Patria Investments Limited is a private markets investment firms principally in Latin America. It offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $339,000 Position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “. SASR stock opened at $45.99...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,257 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,479,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 108,919 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $64,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Saturna Capital CORP Acquires 3,000 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Saturna Capital CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Zuora were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) to Buy

According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “
StocksWKRB News

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “. A number of other research firms also recently commented on SWI....
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$0.92 Earnings Per Share Expected for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.90. ServisFirst Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.
Stocksamericanbankingnews.com

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

TFI International has a payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TFI International to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.
StocksWKRB News

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “. A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the...
StocksWKRB News

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) CEO Acquires $100,598.00 in Stock

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) CEO Carrie L. Bourdow acquired 56,200 shares of Trevena stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $100,598.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Insider Selling: Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CFO Sells $848,393.44 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $848,393.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,033.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $437.56 Million

Equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will post $437.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $449.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $429.20 million. WEX posted sales of $347.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.