Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Brokerages forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.90. ServisFirst Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.