enlist DC animation’s Phil Bourassa as lead character designer

In 2019, fans of actual play Dungeons & Dragons series Critical Role dished out $11.39 to fund an animated adaptation of the series’ first Vox Machina campaign. While this caught Amazon’s attention and the studio ordered two seasons of The Legend of Vox Machina, there has been sparse news about the series since. Wednesday denoted a major shift, when Critical Role released a behind-the-scenes video on their channel documenting their collaboration with animator Phil Bourassa (Young Justice) – not only did this featurette reveal the final character designs for the members of Vox Machina, it offered fans their first significant glimpse into the series.