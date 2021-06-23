enlist DC animation’s Phil Bourassa as lead character designer

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — June 23, 2021. Today, Critical Role revealed a first look at the character art for The Legend of Vox Machina, the upcoming Amazon Original animated series from Critical Role and Titmouse. The reveal was made via the latest installment of Critical Role’s behind-the-scenes digital series, The Legend of Vox Machina. It was also announced that Phil Bourassa (Young Justice, Batman: Bad Blood, Justice League) is the lead character designer.

