The Guerin Catholic High School softball team had a luxury most teams aren’t afforded. Senior Alicia Flores and junior Izzy Kemp shared pitching duties equally. “We were blessed with two of the most consistent and dominant pitchers in the state,” Golden Eagles coach Jeff Buckner said. “We rotated starts all year and never missed a beat. The team had total confidence whether it was Alicia or Izzy in the circle. The two of them are so competitive and so supportive of each other and their teammates and that rubbed off on the entire team.”