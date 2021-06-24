Cancel
NTSPY FOOTBALL FINALIST: Wenkers Wright

By JOSH COOK
The Evening News
The Evening News
 5 days ago
Floyd Central senior Wenkers Wright was one of three local players, and one of two Highlanders, selected to the Indiana Football Coaches Association All-Region 10 team. Photo by Joe Ullrich

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound running back followed up his sensational, Player of the Year junior season, in which he ran for 2,056 yards and 26 touchdowns, with a very solid senior campaign.

In spite of being the focus of every opponents’ game plan, Wright ran 143 times for 1,290 yards — 9.02 per carry and 129 per game — and 19 touchdowns in nine games. He also had eight receptions for 94 yards and two TDs.

Following the season Wright was named to the Indiana Football Coaches Association’s Class 5A Senior All-State team, as well as the IFCA’s All-Region 10 team.

He also signed with Illinois State University.

“They’ve had a rich history with running backs the last few years, so I could be going into a good spot,” Wright said.

He finished his career No. 4 in school history in rushing yards (4,137), rushing touchdowns (51) and career scoring (326 points).

