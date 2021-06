Re: the letter “Rein in county assessor” (Our Readers’ Views, June 11), I too support paying taxes for the common good, but the property tax assessments have gone berserk, and the method of assessment is, to me, not fair. This last go-round, the assessment of the value of my house, already too high from the previous year, increased by $162,000 in one year. I never received, as the appeal form said I should have, a written indication of how the Assessor’s Office arrived at their valuation, the comparables they used, etc.